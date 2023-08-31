WAUKOMIS, Okla. — After falling 52-6 at Shattuck in week zero, Pioneer will open its home slate Thursday when the Mustangs welcome No. 1-ranked, defending state champion Laverne.
Laverne is 1-0 after defeating Wakita 46-0 last week.
For Pioneer coach Gus Overstreet, one key will be containing Laverne quarterback Felix Teal, a dual-threat quarterback who also is among the state’s best in track at the Class B level.
“We know we have to know where Felix is,” he said. “We have to understand that they can hurt you if you just focus on him. They are good at what they do. We just need to focus on us and do our jobs.”
After the loss to Shattuck, it’s been a week full of work for the Mustangs.
“We are putting our hard hats on and grabbing our lunch and getting to work,” Overstreet said.
Overstreet said a lot of last week’s result had to do with how Pioneer played.
“We did not play like we should have and the boys know,” he said. “They are ready to move on and get better.”
The start to the season mirrors how Pioneer started last season, when the Mustangs opened with a 20-6 loss to Shattuck and a 54-22 loss to Laverne. The Mustangs lost their first three games last season before finishing 6-5, going 6-2 down the stretch.
After that loss, Overstreet said there was one way to get over it.
“You watch film and see your mistakes and learn from them,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.