Pioneer, 14-1, will put its eight-game winning streak on the line on Thursday when the Mustangs face Skeltur Conference rival Drummond (4-4) at 8 p.m. in the final game of their own Chisholm Trail Invitational at John D. Riesen Field.
Morrison (4-5) and Cimarron (0-3) are the other two teams in the Maroon Pool of the tournament.
The White pool consists of Cashion (2-2), Shattuck (6-2), Glencoe (3-3) and Watonga (1-7). Each team will play each other in pool play with the championship round set for Saturday when the fourth place, third place, second place and winners from each pool will square off.
Thursday's games — 10 a.m., Cashion vs. Glencoe; Noon, Glencoe vs. Shattuck; 2, Watongs vs. Cashion; 4, Morrison vs. Cimarron; 6, Cimarron vs. Drummond; 8, Pioneer vs. Drummond
Friday's games — 10 a.m., Watonga vs. Glencoe; Noon, Shattuck vs. Watonga; 2, Cashion vs. Shattuck; 4, Pioneer vs. Cimarron; 6, Morrison vs. Drummond; 8, Pioneer vs. Morrison
Saturday's games — 11 a.m., Maroon No. 4 vs. White No. 4; 1:30, Maroon No. 3 vs. White No. 3; 4, Maroon No. 2 vs. White No. 2; 6:30, Maroon No. 1 vs. White No. 1
