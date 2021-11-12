WAUKOMIS, Okla. — After securing their second-straight district title with a 60-34 win over Covington-Douglas last Friday, the Pioneer Mustangs will host Drumright for the first round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. on Friday at Pioneer High School.
Pioneer has won five in a row, dating back to a 36-14 loss to Laverne (8-0, 5-0) on Sept. 24. Two weeks later, the Mustangs knocked off a tough Garber team, 44-36, to put themselves in the driver seat for the top spot in District B-7. Laverne ended the Mustangs’ playoff run last season in the Class B semifinals by a similar margin, 38-12.
Since then, they’ve outscored opponents 212-40 with two shutouts.
“We learned a lot about ourselves,” Pioneer head coach Gus Overstreet said. “We dug a hole and couldn’t dig ourselves out of it. We know that if we want to keep rolling and keep doing what we want to do in the playoffs, we have to minimize that.”
The Mustangs’ offense has scored 42.6 points per game this season, and have only been held below that average once, in the loss to Laverne. Drumright enters the game having won two of its last six after going 3-1 to start the season.
The Tornadoes dropped back-to-back games to Davenport and Foyil to finish the season 5-5 overall. They average 37.2 points per game and allow 37.5.
Overstreet said Drumright can match Pioneer size-for-size and that his team will need to do the right things in order to advance.
“They run the football well and they have a great play-action game that we’ve got to be focused on,” he said. “We can’t have any eyes in the backfield, we have to do our assignment and the D-line and linebackers need to play a really good game.”
If the Mustangs can outlast the Tornadoes, they’ll face the winner of Wetumka (6-3, 4-1) and Arkoma (8-2, 3-2) in round two. Pioneer has been in the playoffs every season since 2015 and has a 9-6 record in those games.
The Mustangs will be looking to make it four straight appearances in the state quarterfinals.
“I’m proud of the boys and what we accomplished in the regular season,” Overstreet said. “To win districts back-to-back, I’m really proud of them and that’s something that they can hang their hats on. It’s a testament to the work that they’ve put in and hopefully we can keep rolling on that and keep doing what we’re doing.”
Covington-Douglas (5-5, 3-2) at Regent Prep (8-2, 3-1), Friday, 7 p.m. — The Wildcats enter the playoffs for the fourth season in a row after finishing out the season third in District B-7.
Despite entering the postseason with a 5-5 record, its most losses since 2017, every team the Wildcats lost to went on to finish the season with one loss or fewer, aside from Seiling (7-3). They’ve still managed to outscore opponents 378-248 this season, averaging 30.6 points per game.
Meanwhile, the Rams enter the game on the heels of their third loss of the season on Friday, falling 32-31 to an undefeated Davenport team.
Last season, the Wildcats made it to the state quarterfinals, before falling to Depew 54-6.
