WAUKOMIS, Okla. — After winning its first two playoff games by 100 points combined, Pioneer will be looking to survive a battle between two Class B heavyweights on Friday when it goes on the road to take on Shattuck.
The Mustangs started slow in last week’s win over Wetumka, heading into the second quarter tied 8-8. The backfield tandem of Caden Humphries and Leyton Parker took over the game in the second to run away with a 54-8 win.
The Mustangs rushed for 408 yards and averaged nearly 10 yards per carry, while holding Wetumka to minus 10 yards rushing on 23 attempts. It’s the 10th time Pioneer has scored over 50 points in a playoff game in at least the last 50 years, and this season’s squad has two in the first two rounds.
“They watch the film, they’re students of the game,” Pioneer head coach Gus Overstreet said. “Sometimes they call things out that I don’t even see on film, I’m proud of them for that and we just game plan and they do an excellent job of doing what we want them to do.”
Last week’s 54-8 win over Wetumka (7-4) gave Pioneer its third consecutive appearance in the Class B quarterfinals and fourth in the last five seasons. Last season the Mustangs made it all the way to semi-finals before falling to Laverne, 38-12.
Before Overstreet arrived at Pioneer, the program had gone eight years without a playoff appearance after spending time in Class A playing 11-man football. The following season, Pioneer made the playoffs in 2015, and hasn’t missed a postseason since.
A win would give the Mustangs back-to-back appearances in the semi-finals for the first time since 2001, the final season of a three-year string of state titles.
“This senior group that I have has done this before,” Overstreet said. “They’ve traveled before and they know it’s a business trip … I told the boys that we can’t take this for granted, because not everyone’s able to practice on Thanksgiving week — this is something that’s extremely special and we need to make sure that we’re staying focused and staying on task.”
Meanwhile, Shattuck enters the game as one of the powerhouses of Class B, going 61-7 over the last six seasons. The program won three straight state championships from 2017-2019, and fell to eventual state champion Dewar, 54-14, in the semi-finals last season.
The Mustangs are on a seven-game winning streak, dating back to a 36-14 loss to Laverne (10-0) on the road. Shattuck also faced Laverne in a district game, falling 32-16.
With a win, both teams could get a shot at redeeming that loss if the Tigers can knock off Summit Christian on Friday.
“We’ve seen how (Shattuck) played against Laverne, we know we’ve gotta bring our A-game if we want to win this game,” Overstreet said. “Shattuck is a hard-nosed and extremely well-coached team.”
The Mustangs will need to do everything they can to stop senior quarterback Caden Laverty, who has been a problem for opposing defenses this season. The 5-8, 180-pound signal caller is particularly effective in the running game.
“Their quarterback is a stud. Hands-down probably one of the best athletes I’ve ever seen play the game,” Overstreet said. “They use him and they use him extremely well. We’ve got to make sure to shut him down, and do our jobs on him.
“That kid makes plays and he’s tough as nails — I’ve seen that kid drag three kids, if you try to tackle up high, you’re not taking him down. You need to make sure that you’re tackling him down low,” he said.
Pioneer is 3-3 all-time against Shattuck, having lost the three most recent meetings in 2016 and 2017.
