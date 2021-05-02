Pioneer’s season ended on Saturday with a 17-7 loss to Tushka in the championship game of the Class A regional tournament at Pioneer High School.
The Mustangs knew they had their work cut out for them after falling 7-3 to Tushka in the second round on Thursday. Pioneer needed to win three-straight in two days in order to advance to the state playoffs, but fell in the second championship game in a run-rule decision in six innings.
The Tigers jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning after Lex Simons hit a two-run homer in the first inning and some costly mistakes by Pioneer in the second.
Pioneer head coach Dave Riesen was disappointed in the result, but gave all the credit to his opponent on Saturday.
“There’s nothing for us to hang our heads about,” Riesen said. “Tushka’s got a very good ball club and they’re a traditional power, and so all I can say is I’m very proud of our kids for the way they fought through the tournament. We handled adversity pretty well and not only today, but all year.”
The Mustangs finished the season 37-6 despite missing several key players due to injury.
“There’s not many Class A schools that would be able to have the success we had with that many kids missing that much time, and we had some kids step up.” Riesen said. “I’m just really proud of them.”
Pioneer answered the call in the second inning and took a 5-4 with RBI-singles from Hunter Koontz, Brock Weber and Ty Dennett. The Tigers would score two more in the third to take the lead for good.
Tushka started pulling away after a five-run fifth and six-run sixth inning to extend the lead to 10.
“We ran out of gas a little bit there,” Riesen said. “I probably didn’t do as good of a job as I could have with the pitching situation. I just told them it’s just one of those things where the ball doesn’t bounce your way, and that happened today.”
The Mustangs would play four different pitchers on the day including Hunter Koontz, Cole Koontz, Colby Vestal and Brock Weber, but the effects of playing three close games in two days were clearly taking their toll.
“It is disappointing with it ending the way it did because we were kind of hanging around and with the wind blowing out and they were really down on their pitching … ,” Riesen said. “Their kid really battled, but I kept feeling like if we were within five or six even we had a chance, but it kind of got away from us at the end.”
Tiger pitcher Lex Simon picked up the win throwing all six innings and allowing seven hits and two earned runs. He struck out five batters and walked none. Pioneer found two more runs in the fifth inning, but was shutout in the sixth when it needed another run to extend the game late.
Riesen and the other coaches took times speaking with an emotional team after the loss, which mainly focused on thanking the senior class for their effort.
“I just thanked them for the effort that they gave all year,” Riesen said. “And we talked mainly about the seniors and how much those three seniors mean to not only me but to Tim (Riesen) and Coach (Gerald) Parker. I just told them how hard it is because the farther you go in the playoffs, the harder you work, the harder it is to accept when you get beat and there were some tears over there and I told them there’s nothing to hang their heads about, I thought they competed hard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.