The Pioneer Mustangs needed just two quarters to run away with a 54-0 win over Drumright in the first round of the Class B playoffs, its largest margin of victory in a playoff game since at least 1975.
Pioneer broke open the game early, taking a 24-0 lead into the second quarter with five combined touchdowns between the backfield duo of Leyton Parker and Caden Humphries. Meanwhile, the Tornadoes were limited to 117 yards of total offense in the game, averaging 2.1 yards per carry.
The Mustangs extended their lead late in the half with a 3-yard run by Leyton Parker to give Pioneer the lead it needed to end the game at halftime. The Mustangs’ 54 points were their most in a playoff game since a 56-17 win over Minco in the second round of the 2017 playoffs.
The record-setting win also will give Pioneer its fifth-straight appearance in the second round of the playoffs.
“It’s a testament to the boys and everything they did,” Pioneer head coach Gus Overstreet said. “I’ve got the puzzle and put the pieces together and they make it work. I’m proud of them and everything that they’ve accomplished, but the thing is we’re not done, we know we still have goals we’re trying to achieve.”
The Mustangs defense forced two turnovers, a fumble recovery by Dayton Thrower and an interception by Humphries. Set Lopez had eight combined tackles at defensive end.
After the first few plays it seemed the Tornadoes had found a weakness in the Mustangs’ defense after a long run put them within scoring distance on Pioneer’s 10-yard line. The Mustangs didn’t flinch, though, and went on to stop Drumright on four consecutive plays to turn the ball over on downs.
Friday’s win was Pioneer’s 10th playoff shutout since 1975.
“It feels great, because when you get to the playoffs, every team is good,” Overstreet said about the shutout. “Every team can find a way to score, or find a way to make you work. My hat is off to Drumright, I thought they had a great game plan coming into it. We just capitalized on some mistakes and we played really good football tonight.”
Pioneer’s early turnover on downs set up a 96-yard touchdown run by Humphries several plays later, giving the Mustangs their first score of the game.
“They want to do that,” Overstreet said about the sequence. “They strive for perfection and that’s just something that’s on them, and I’m proud of them for that.”
Humphries carried the ball seven times in the game and had 195 yards rushing and two scores. Parker also had seven carries, and scored three times while rushing for 54 yards. The Mustangs’ offense combined for 285 yards of total offense, with all of those coming on the ground.
The pair of backs were able to wear down the Tornadoes’ front seven with their combination of size and strength.
“If you talk to either one of them, they’re gonna praise their linemen and fullbacks. If it wasn’t for those guys up front and then Wingo clearing them out, the holes wouldn’t be there and they wouldn’t be having the success that they’re having right now.”
Pioneer will meet Wetumka in the second round of the playoffs, after its 42-20 win over Arkoma Friday night. The game will be played at Pioneer High School.
