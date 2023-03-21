MUSTANG, Okla. — Enid’s boys soccer team was shut out by Mustang, 3-0, Tuesday night, March 21, 2023, dropping the Plainsmen to 2-2 overall for the season.
It was the second time EHS had been shut out this season. Mustang avenged a 6-5 shootout loss last season. The Bronchos led 1-0 at halftime and scored twice in the second half.
The Pacers (2-2) lost the girls game, 3-2 despite two goals from Ava Burnett.
Burnett’s first goal came with 16:24 remaining in the second half and cut Mustang’s lead to 2-1. She was assisted by Myah Hessel. Her second goal with 3:25 left cut the lead to 3-2 and was assisted by Staila Salazar.
“We pressed hard to score after that,’’ said EHS coach Tim Lavoie. “We took chances but Mustang is a smart team. They did a good job of maintaining possession and not letting us have the ball. Give credit to them.’’
Burnett has “been firing on all cylinders,’’ Lavoie said. “She is hungry for the team to succeed.’’
Mustang led 1-0 at halftime and added two more goals in the second half.
“Anytime you allow three goals, it’s hard to say that you played good defense, but we were on our heels for a good portion of the game,’’ Lavoie said. “The third goal bounced around in the box a bit. I thought we competed and fought hard. I was proud of them.’’
Mustang, who reached the state playoffs last year, won in 2022, 6-0.
The Pacers, 2-2, will face the Southmoore-Bethany winner at 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Enid Invitational at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
“We’re going to watch films and go back to the drawing board,’’ Lavoie said.
