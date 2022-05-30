Enid News & Eagle
The second day of eliminations at the 2022 NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series saw two teams go home, while the 10th seed moved on.
Mercer County held off a late Murray State rally Monday to eliminate the Aggies, 10-8 during the second game of the day at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Aggies, the Plains District champion, scored three runs in the top of the ninth and had the winning run at the plate, but Vikings reliever Andrew Luczak retired Jayden Shafer with runners on first and third to end the game.
“We gave it our best shot,” said Murray State coach Sam Bjorling, whose team finished with a 36-26 record. “I couldn’t be any prouder of this group. They never gave up.”
The Vikings scored two insurance runs in the eighth on a two-RBI triple by Jake Kmiec, but the Aggies made it close in the ninth after scoring a run on a catcher’s interference with the bases loaded, an RBI single by Ashton Inman and a Brady Evans’ RBI fielder’s choice. Evans hustled to first to beat the throw from second to thwart a game-ending double play.
“That’s how most of our games are,” said Mercer coach Fred Carella. “They are a good team that is not going to go away.”
The Vikings jumped out to a 7-1 lead with three runs in the first and four in the second with Randy Steen driving in three runs with an RBI single in the first and a two-RBI single in the second. Jose Diaz was three-for-four with two runs scored and an RBI single in the seventh.
“We’re an offensive team,” Carella said. “Everybody up and down our lineup contributed. It was good to get a gap between us, especially against a team like Murray State that can swing the bats. You want to tack on as much as you can.”
Murray State cut the lead to 7-5 after a solo homer by Cyrus Campos in the third, an RBI double by Chase Keeton and a two-run homer by Inman in the fifth.
Mercer reliever Ryan Conover blanked the Aggies for three innings after that, allowing only two hits and no walks.
Murray State’s Tim O’Connor kept the Aggies in the game with three and two-thirds innings of shutout relief. The Vikings got a run in the seventh to go up 8-5.
“We can go back to Tishomingo with our heads held high,” Bjorling said. “I’m very proud of what we accomplished.”
Mercer will face the Heartland at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The games were moved up due to impending weather.
FLA. STATE-JACKSONVILLE 5, PHOENIX 3
Florida State-Jacksonville defeated Phoenix for the second time in the tournament on Monday, this time with elimination on the line.
Phoenix was in control after FSCJ spotted the Bears three runs in the first inning.
The Bears left 13 runners on base, including the bases loaded in the seventh and two on in the second, sixth and eighth.
FSCJ starter Dylan Dudones went 5.2 innings, giving up seven hits and three runs. Dudones struck out one and walked five.
“Dylan did a phenomenal job,” said Blue Wave coach Brad Frick. “He was battling through nerves in the first inning, but settled down and gave us an opportunity to be where we are right now. Nothing fazes him. I don’t know if he’s in a good mood or a bad mood. He’s just Dylan.”
The BlueWave scored three runs in the third to take a 4-3 lead on just one hit, an RBI double by Blake Ward. A bases-loaded walk to Evan Wickeri and a sac fly by Garrett Chun produced the other runs. Wickeri had singled in Cam Wademan in the first. The BlueWave had only four hits.
Phoenix reliever Robby Butenschoen threw six and one-third innings of scoreless relief to keep his team in the game before leaving in the ninth. Florida State-Jacksonville scored an unearned run in the ninth after two errors, a sacrifice and a fielder’s choice.
BlueWave closer Patrick Groark retired all five batters he faced after coming in with runners on first and second with one out in the eighth.
“We didn’t play well in the field,” Frick said, “but we came out on top. There aren’t many times you have three errors and win. We have done what we have done so far this year by taking advantage of opportunities. Any time you can stay here longer, it’s awesome.”
Florida State-Jacksonville will play the Pearl River-Lansing loser at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
MADISON 13,
HEARTLAND 8
It was back and forth the whole way as the top two seeds on the right side of the bracket faced off. Madison prevailed 13-8, but only after the two slugged it out like a prize fight.
Madison starter Jacob Wilde, a Northern Illinois commit, threw five innings, allowing eighth hits and four runs.
“Our guys are resilient,” said Madison coach Mike Davenport. “Jacob is a strike throwing machine. He threw strikes and they hit them early. It looked like we would get ambushed, but he only gave up two.”
Heartland jumped on Madison early, with two runs in the first, but a run in the second and another in the third tied the game for Madison.
The two went back and forth until Madison took the lead in the seventh on a three-RBI double for Madison’s Jack Nelson. The WolfPack added two more runs in the inning and three in the eighth.
Madison’s Eli Kramer, Zach Storbakken, Gabe Roessler, Gunnar Doyle and Eduardo Saucedo also knocked in runs.
It wasn’t totally smooth for Madison. Reliever Adrian Montilva gave up two runs in the top of the ninth as Heartland mounted a comeback.
The four pitchers were more than Davenport wanted to use, but the win comes with a day off. Madison plays the winner of the Pearl River-Lansing night cap on Wednesday.
“I didn’t really want to bring our closer in there,” Davenport said. “You think with a seven-run lead we can make some routine plays and get off the field, that’s the most pitches Adrian has thrown all year.”
Heartland will play Mercer Tuesday with elimination on the line. The Hawks used four pitchers in the loss.
Tuesday schedule:
10 a.m. — FSCJ vs. Pearl River/Lansing loser (elimination game)
1 p.m. — Mercer vs. Heartland (elimination game)
