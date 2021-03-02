BARTLESVILLE — Before his team’s season opener at district rival Bartlesville, Enid baseball coach Brad Gore said the Plainsmen would need to avoid strikeouts and base running errors.
Those would come back to haunt the Plainsmen in a 4-3 loss to the Bruins at Doenges Stadium. Game 2 of the series is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Bruins reliever Bradee Rigdon struck out six in three innings of relief to get the win. The Plainsmen had two runners picked off base and had two more caught stealing.
Eric Olenberger would deliver the big hit — a bases-loaded double in the fifth off Plainsmen reliever Jake Kennedy. The Bruins had loaded the bases on an error, a single and a walk.
Enid had threatened in the seventh when Kade Goeke was hit by a pitch and Garrett Brooks walked in between two strikeouts. Goeke, though, was picked off second to end the game.
“We just didn’t play very smart baseball tonight on both ends,’’ Gore said. “We gave a lot of stuff away. We just need to figure out some things. We need to bounce back tomorrow and get after it.’’
Enid starter Blake Priest allowed six hits but only one run in four innings. He struck out seven and walked two. Bartlesville scored an unearned run in the first when Jakob Hall reached on an error and scored on a single by Braeden Winters. Priest threw 72 pitches, 45 for strikes
“Blake threw outstanding,’’ Gore said. “We didn’t help him much on defense and that cost him going deeper into the game. With the COVID and the ice storm, you have to limit his pitches early. He did a great job tonight.’’
The Plainsmen had built up a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the fifth, with single runs in the second, third and fifth.
Maddux Mayberry, with one out in the second, scored after two errors and a passed ball.
Jake McCool, with two out in the third, singled and stole second. He scored when Garrett Brooks reached on an error.
Garrett Shull, with two outs in the fifth, walked and eventually scored on a passed ball. Enid batters did not have an RBI on the day. Shull had a two-out double in the first but was stranded there.
Brooks, Slater and McEachern had Enid’s other hits.
McEachen will start Tuesday’s game for Enid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.