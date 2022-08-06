OBA freshman-to-be Reagan Miller rallied back from a 2-0 deficit in the second set to defeat Clara Hocker of Wichita, 4-0, 5-3 (four-game sets) in the Girls 16-Under finals of the Oakwood Summer Open Saturday at Oakwood Country Club.
Miller was 3-0 against Kansas foes, having defeated Leila Kral of Goddard, 4-0, 4-1 and Carlie Franz of Halstead, 4-0, 4-1 in winning her pool to advance to the finals.
“This is the first tournament I’ve won this summer, so it’s fun," Miller said.
Miller broke Hocker’s serve three times in the second, the last at 4-3 where she held off a game point by winning the last three points. She held off a break point twice at 3-3.
Hocker had won the first two games. Miller won the next two. Each player broke the other’s serve to make it 3-3.
Miller had lost only six points in winning the first set.
“I was just playing my game," she said. “I really don’t know what made the difference. I didn’t want to lose. I pulled it out. She almost had me on some balls but I refused to lose."
Tournament director Matt Lopez said he was proud of how well Miller kept her composure.
“She has played hard and has practiced a lot," Lopez said. “She is getting the results she deserved."
Easton Lichty was 0-2 at Boys 12s. William Menasco was 0-4 at Boys 14s.
In Girls 14s, Sophia Faulk went 3-1 while Madelyne Edwards was 2-2, while Genesis Garcia, Mayecee Landwehr and Sophie Petka went 1-1. Faulk beat Evelyn Esposito of Stillwater, 3-5, 5-3, 7-5 in the consolation finals.
The next tournament in Enid will be a Level 6 Tournament Sept. 3-4.
Results of Enid players at the Oakwood Summer Open Saturday.
Reagan Miller, Girls 16s, 1st — def. Leslie Kral, Goodard, Kan., 4-0, 4-1; def. Carlie Franz, Halstead, Kan., 4-0, 4-1. Finals — def. Clara Hocker, Wichita, 4-0, 5-3
Easton Lichty, Boys 12s — def. by Jett Sewell, Edmond, 4-1, 4-1; def. by Carter Talbott, Piedmont, 4-1, 4-0
William Menasco, Boys 14s — def. by Warner Collins, Tulsa, 4-0, 4-0; def. by Max Neal, Tulsa, 4-2, 5-4 (8-6); def. by Abner Jackson, Oklahoma City, 5-3, 4-1; def. by Cooper Jackson, Norman, 4-0, 4-1
Maycee Landwehr, Girls 14s — def. Julia Blake, Stillwater, default; def. by Jayla Harris, Oklahoma City, 2-4, 4-0, 7-3; def. by Sophia Faulk, Enid, 4-2, 5-3; def. by Madelyne Edwards, Enid, 4-1, 5-3
Sophia Faulk, Girls 14s — def. Chloe Hocker, Wichita, 4-2, 5-3; def. by Caroline Hocker, Wichita, 4-1, 4-2; def. Mayecee Landwehr, Enid, 4-2, 5-3. Consolation finals — def. Evelyn Esposito, Stillwater, 3-5, 5-3, 7-5
Sophie Petka, Girls 14s — def. by Madelyne Edwards, Enid, 4-1, 4-0; def. by Adalyn Johnson, Wichita, 4–0, 4-1; def. by Genesis Garcia, Enid, 5-4 (7-2), 5-4 (8-6); def. Julia Blake, Stillwater, default.
Madelyne Edwards, Girls 14s — def. Sophia Petka, 4-1, 4-0; def. by Elizabeth Vaughn, Stillwater, 4-0, 5-3; def. by Evelyn Esposito, Stillwater, 4-2, 2-4, 7-2; def. Mayecee Landwehr, Enid, 4-1, 5-3
Genesis Garcia, Girls 14s — def. by Evelyn Esposito, Stillwater, 4-0, 4-0; def. by Kori Gallegos, Stillwater, 4-2, 4-1; def. Sophie Petka, Enid, 5-4 (7-2), 5-4 (8-6); def. by Millie Gaubelle,Tulsa, 2-4, 4-0,7-1
