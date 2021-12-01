The Plainsmen couldn’t overcome a slow shooting night, falling 60-44 to Midwest City in the season opener at Enid High School on Tuesday.
Both teams were slow coming out of the gates, combining to make just seven field goals in the first quarter. The Bombers broke open the game with 7-0 run over the final four minutes of the first half. Enid senior guard Taye Sullivan finished the half with nine of his teams’ 18 points.
The Plainsmen played solid defense to keep them in the game throughout the second half, but the Bombers closed with their best quarter of the night, out-scoring Enid 23-14 in the final period. Midwest City is coming off a 16-7 season last year that ended during the area tournament.
“We played hard, we got a little winded, but we also did some things pretty good on the floor,” Enid head coach Curtis Foster said. “They’re a good ball club, they’re gonna end up being one of the best ball clubs possibly in the state. Those guys are gonna be ranked, we played a good game and sometimes you can just end up on the wrong side of it.”
After shooting well from the line in the first half, Enid struggled to knock down their free throws in the second, which allowed the Bombers to build on their lead. Meanwhile, Midwest City went five of seven at the line in the second half.
“We knew at the start it would be a tough ballgame both ways,” Foster said. “We could bicker about the fouls or non-fouls, but it just really came down to making free throws and easy bumps.”
Enid has a much more experienced squad compared to last season, which graduated five seniors. This year, the Plainsmen have seven seniors on their roster.
Sullivan closed out the game with a team-high 16 points. Ayden Iverson was Enid’s only other double-digit scorer with 10 points.
The Plainsmen will be back at home on Friday, when it hosts Ponca City at 7:15 p.m., immediately following the girls’ game.
Pacers fall to Lady Bombers
The Pacers battled early, but couldn’t end their shooting slump soon enough, falling at home in their season opener 81-51 against Midwest City.
The Pacers are expecting some growing pains after entering the season with a roster that’s comprised of 13 sophomores and three juniors. Enid trailed 22-17 at the end of the first quarter, but scored 15 points combined in the second and third to trail 64-32 going into the final period.
Enid scored 19 points in the final period to cut into the deficit at the end of the game.
Pacers head coach Nina Gregory said the team has some positives to take away from the game, but that they need to work on playing a complete game.
“Honestly I think we’re getting better and we’re growing,” Gregory said. “I don’t have any upper classmen, I have sophomores playing. We’re growing and developing and trying to turn the program around. I’m really proud of them. We just have to learn to put four full quarters together and that’s sort of what we’re struggling with right now.”
The Pacers fall to 0-1 on the season. They’ll look to bounce back on Friday when they face Midwest City at home at 6 p.m.
