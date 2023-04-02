Chloe Middleton is going to be missing the friendly confines of Failing Field when the Lady Jets hit the road for their next four series.
Middleton hit two home runs as NOC Enid beat Region 2 rival Northeastern A&M, 5-2 in the first game of a softball doubleheader Saturday. She has hit seven of her nine home runs in the Lady Jets’ 10 conference home games, including at least one in every series.
The Norsewomen won the second game, 11-0 in five innings, but Middleton’s power allowed the Lady Jets to have a split. They will take a 7-5 conference record and a 17-12 overall mark to Rose State next Thursday.
“I just go up trying to do things for my team,” she said after Game 1. “I don’t expect things individually. I just go up and try to get a hard hit to score.”
The first home run tied the score at 2-2 in the fourth inning. The second put NOC Enid up 5-2 and was the big hit in a three-run Lady Jet rally.
“The first one was a hard shot honestly … a line drive. I was deep in my count and I was just trying to get something out of it.”
Middleton was also deep in the count on her second homer.
“It wasn’t the hit that I was expecting, but I’m not upset about it,” she said with a smile.
Middleton has no secret for the recent power surge.
“It’s just totally putting my hands to the ball and putting some power behind it,” she said.
“She is tracking balls real well,” said Lady Jets coach Megan Hill. “Our hitting philosophy is cutting the ball in half. We want to square the balls up. She is seeing the balls real well inside and outside. She is taking advantage of mistakes pitchers make. She is not missing the ball very much.”
Middleton was inspired by teammate Cam Alexander getting out of a rundown after a throwing error to score the go-ahead. Taryn Rhodes drove in Jaycee Foor with a sac fly to make it 4-2. Brook Fleming’s ground out scored Tylie Ligons with the first run in the first.
Molly Dolan went the distance to get the win. She allowed six hits and struck out four.
NEO’s Lillie Johnson limited the Lady Jets to four hits in the second game. The Norsewomen scored two in the first, one in the second and fifth, three in the third and four in the fourth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.