ENID, Okla. — Losses in the medal round didn’t damper the spirits of Enid’s Carlos Alvarado and Hector Perez in the final day of the Mid-America Nationals wrestling tournament Saturday at the Stride Bank Center.
Alvarado fell to Drew Powell of Bridge Creek, 5-0 for third place at 195 pounds while Perez lost to Barrett Byers of Piedmont, 12-11 on a late takedown and two-point near fall.
“I wouldn’t say I was disappointed,” Alvarado said. “I’m happy with how I did. Going into this you have to think you either win or you learn. I don’t take this as a loss because I feel like I battled all three rounds (Saturday) and I didn’t get pinned.”
Alvarado had what was Enid’s highlight of the day when he pinned Piedmont’s Makaveli Ramirez in 3:49 after trailing 7-1. He put Ramirez on his back after a reversal.
“That was absolutely awesome,” he said. “I love it. It was pretty scary but it comes down to whoever has the most heart.”
Alvarado fell to Edmond North’s Ricky Thomas, 3-1 in the semifinals. A first period takedown proved to be the difference.
Powell used a takedown, a two-point near fall and an escape to take the third-place match.
“If I had been as aggressive at the beginning as I was at the end, it could have been a different match,” Alvarado said. “But you either win or you learn. We got better as a team.That’s the important thing.”
Perez led Byers, 11-7 after a reversal with 1:14 remaining but lost the match in the last minute after Byers escaped, took Perez down and put him on his back for a two-point near fall.
“You don’t always win,” Perez said. “Two years ago, I went 0-3 here. You just keep practicing hard every day.
“That’s the only way you’re going to get better. he said. “I’m just going to keep working hard every day. The better the competition is, the better I like it.”
“He had a mental mistake,” said Enid coach Trent Holland, “But those things are fixable … very fixable. I’ve already talked to him about how to make adjustments. He knows what he did wrong and that will work out in the course of a year.”
Perez was pinned by Kory Griffin of Jay in 5:47 in the quarterfinals, but reached the medal round after pinning Cole Smith of Skiatook in 2:36 and Logan Olsen of Airline, La., in 2:15.
“He had a super tournament,’’ Holland said. “I’m very proud of him.”
Trinit Zweifel just missed the medal round after a 3-2 overtime loss to J.P. Martinez in the consolation quarterfinals at 145.
He had a 13-3 major decision over Tod Brakewell of Mustang for seventh.
He had a decision and a fall in his other two matches.
“Seventh isn’t bad in this tournament,” Zweifel said. “I lost a tough one but I kept wrestling … you just got to keep winning. I’m good.”
“Trinity is one of those guys who keeps grinding,” Holland said. “He has come a long ways maturity wise.
“It’s good to have a senior who continues to work and doesn’t get down on himself and gets better.”
Stephen Brooks was third in the 138-pound silver bracket after pinning Bartlesville’s Elijah Lunn in 2:17.
Peyton Zweifel lost to Reece Parks of Maize, Kan., 5-2 for 13th at 113.
Vinny Vandiver was fifth in the silver bracket at 132. He had two falls on the day.
Josh Pearson was 13th in the silver bracket at 152.
Jason Sayers beat Union’s Wura Yinusa, 9-3 for 15th place at 182.
Enid was 21st overall with 160.5 points. Edmond North beat out Tuttle, 585-529 for first place.
“I was super pleased with the guys.” Holland said.
Results
Enid results Mid-America Nationals
Team — 21. 160.5 points
Hector Perez, 106 — Gold bracket, 6th — Quarterfinals — pinned by Kory Griffin, Jay, 5:47. Consolations — pinned Cole Smith, Skiatook, 2:36; pinned Logan Olsen, Airline, 2:15; 5th — dec. by Barrett Byers, Piedmont, 12-11
Peyton Zweifel, 113 — Gold bracket — Consolations — pinned by Brandon Lamar, Tuttle, 2:47; dec. Devon Frazier, Putnam City North, 10-4; 13th — dec. by Reece Parks, Maize, 5-2
Vinny Sandiver, 132 — Silver bracket — 2nd round — pinned by Adam Lohmann, Union, 2:52. Consolations — pinned Silas Carney, Glenpool, 5:36; pinned Noah Bollinger, ROC, 2:05; 5th — pinned by Jaxon Klassen, Weatherford, 2:42
Stephen Brooks, 138 — Silver bracket — 2nd round — maj. dec. Colton Young, Southlake Carroll, 11-1; pinned by Dailey Jennings, El Reno, 4:09; 3rd place — pinned Elijah Lunn, Bartlesville, 2:17
Trinit Zweifel, 145 — Gold bracket, 7th — Consolations — pinned Anthony Hudspeth, Edmond Santa Fe, 46 seconds; dec. Daegen Griffin, El Reno, 3-2; dec. by J.P. Martinez, Duncan, 3-2 OT TB; 7th - maj. Tod Brakebill, Mustang, 13-3
Josh Pearson, 152 — Silver bracket — Consolations — pinned by Cody Highbach, Maize, Kan., 34 seconds; maj. dec. by Dayton Cross, Duncan, 16-3; won by forfeit over Casaubozn, Liberty Christian; 13th — dec. Hurtado, Union, 5-4
Jason Sayers, 180 — Gold bracket — Consolations — dec. by Will Shoemaker, Edmond Santa Fe, 8-5; pinned by Ulloa, Putnam City; 15th — def. Yinusa, Union, 9-3
Carlos Alvarado, 195 — Gold bracket — Quarterfinals — pinned Makaveli Ramirez, Piedmont, 3:49. Semifinals — dec. by Ricky Thomas, Edmond North, 3-1; 3rd — def. by Drew Powell, Bridge Creek, 9-3
Seth Melvin, 285 — Gold bracket — Consolations — forfeited to Devon Lolar, Duncan (illness)
Championship finals
106 — Garrett McBride, Edmond North pinned Trent Eck, Andale, 16 seconds
113 — Cash Donnell, Piedmont def. Christia Belford, Edmond North , 4-3
120 — Gage Walker, Jay dec. Hunter Hollingsworth, Edmond North, 2-1
126 — Bubba Wright, KMC pinned Nakaglen Shabazz, Maize, 2:35
132 — Brody Gee, Skiatook dec. Kaden Smith, Bridge Creek, 3-2
138 — Josey Jernegen, Skiatook dec. Kyle Lew, HWS, 8-4
145 — Reese Davis, Tuttle dec, Koby Routledge, Edmond North, 5-3
152 — Cameron Steed, Collinsville dec. Noah Smith, Union, 3-0
160 — John Wiley, Mustang dec. Drake Acklin, Collinsville, 5-1
170 — Claude Moates, Mustang dec. Connor Padgett, Maize, 6-1
182 — Garrett Wells, Glenpool dec. Jacen Jackson, Mustang, 8-7
195 — Farid Mubarak, PLW injury default over Ricky Thomas, Edmond North
220 — Creshaw Mayberry, Union dec. Jeazha Freeman, Weatherford, 2-1 TB
285 — Harley Andrews, Tuttle pinned Maverick Williams Jay, 1:07
Team — Edmond North 585, Tuttle 529
