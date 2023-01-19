WAUKOMIS — Jaxon Meyer found the range in the second period to help spark Ringwood’s boys past Medford, 72-34 in the first round of the Cherokee Strip Conference Basketball Tournament Thursday at Pioneer High School.
Meyer scored 11 of his 13 points in the second period going four of four from the field with three treys and one two-pointer in leading a 19-6 Ringwood spurt which turned a tight game (20-15) into a breather (39-21). He missed all three of his shots in the opening quarter.
“He’s our leader,’’ said Red Devils ooach Sam Baker of Meyer. “If we get him going, it makes the game a lot easier for us.’’
Rowdy Schmidt matched Meyer’s 13 points for the Red Devils. Eleven different players scored for Ringwood, now 12-4. The Devils were 25 of 50 for the first three quarters from the field.
“We shot the ball well, controlled the pace and played our game,’’ Baker said. “Our bigs play well. If they can score inside, it opens our outside game.’’
Ringwood held Medford scoreless for 6:45 after Zach Hancock had cut the lead to 20-15 with a basket with 17.5 seconds left in the half. The Red Devils scored 13 unanswered points.
“Defense creates offense,’’ Baker said. “That’s why we try to force some defense out there.’’
Ringwood will face No. 2 seed Lomega, 55-42 winner over Cherokee, at 7:20 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
LOMEGA 55, CHEROKEE 42 (B)
Owen Duffy scored 18 points to lead the Raiders (13-4) to a revenge win over Cherokee, which had upset Lomega in last year’s semifinals.
The Chiefs had scored seven unanswered points to come within seven, 42-35 after a three-pointer by Jaydan Petersen with 6:31 remaining. Cherokee had only two field goals the rest of the game. Petersen had a game-high 22 points with six three-pointers.
“I feel like we could have played better,’’ said Lomega coach Justin Edsall. “Cherokee did a good job of frustrating us and not giving us as many open looks, but it’s a win.’’
KREM-HILLSDALE 68,
MEDFORD 20 (G)
Kremlin-Hillsdale set up a third meeting with Cherokee by routing Medford, 68-20 with three players in double figures — Taryn Gray (15), Aowyn Seek (11) and Maddy Lockhart (11). Jayda Kilian had 11 for Medford.
The Lady Broncs broke open the game with a 23-2 spurt to turn a 9-7 lead into a 32-9 advantage. Kremlin-Hillsdale will face Cherokee, who beat the Lady Broncs 39-34 Tuesday, at 6 p.m. Friday. The Lady Chiefs routed Ringwood, 64-41.
“We put a lot of pressure on them and when we put pressure on people, it makes it tough to do a lot of stuff,’’ said K-H coach Randy Vaught. “We’re ready to give it a third try (against Cherokee).’’
CHEROKEE 64, RINGWOOD 41 (G)
Carson Schanbacher hit five three-pointers in tallying a game-high 22 points. Riley Hensley (13) and Abby Guffy (10) were also in double figures for the Lady Chiefs, who are now 10-6.
Cherokee scored the game’s first 10 points and never looked back. Ringwood had three in double figures — Greyc’n Anderson (!3), Anna Rojas (11) and Kinley Johnson (10).
“It was kind of sloppy,’’ said Cherokee coach Kristen Pruett. “It started off all right, but then it got sloppy.’’
LOMEGA 92,
DCLA 16 (G)
The Lady Raiders, the seven-time defending champion, opened the game with a 30-0 run. Syndi Wallace had 18, Abby Swart 17 and Paige Wheeler 10 for Lomega, who will face Burlington, a 40-32 winner over Timberlake, at 3:20 p.m. Friday.
Lomega coach Kevin Lewallen was able to subsitute freely.
“We played all right,’’ Lewallen said. “We got a lot of freshmen in and getting them some playing time was good.’’
BURLINGTON 40, TIMBERLAKE 32 (G)
Jaedyn Williams (17) and Hallie Hamilton (16) combined for 33 points to lift Burlington over Timberlake. Hensley Thomas had 13 and Kinlie Judd 12 for the Lady Tigers. Burlington jumped out to a 17-6 lead and was able to hold on the rest of the way.
TIMBERLAKE 87, DCLA 36 (B)
The top-seeded Tigers had three in double figures — Merric Judd (16), Chase Pierce (13) and Payton Glenn (12) in raising their record to 16-1. They will play Burlington, a 56-53 winner over Kremlin-Hillsdale at 4:40 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
Logan Sutherland had 16 and Dane Schneeberger (11) for the Eagles.
“I was pleased with the balanced scoring,’’ said Timberlake coach Cale Pierce. “We got to play a lot of people and rest our starters for Friday. We feel good about that.’’
BURLINGTON 56,
KREM-HILLSDALE 53
Ky Smith hit three free throws in the final 1:44 to give the Elks the three-point win over the Broncs. Smith hit both ends of a one-and-one with 1:44 left and hit the front end of another with six seconds left after he stole the ball. Burlington had missed two free throws in the final minute but Kremlin-Hillsdale could not take advantage of it.
Smith led the Elks with 32 points. Landon Schultz had 19 for the Broncs while Van Schultz added 15.
“They just made some shots,’’ said K-H coach Brad Hawkins. “They played really well.’’
