After a one-year hiatus, the Merrifield Office Plus Invitational will be returning this weekend with 11 local teams participating in the three day event at Pioneer High School and David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The tournament, which was canceled last season due to COVID-19, has seen many great baseball players since it first began in 2000.
Former Cimarron pitchers Kendall Bergdall (fifth round pick by the Mariners), Matt Peck (Oklahoma State, drafted by Brewers) and Jared Schwartz (UCO); former Mustang Shawn Epps (Phillies); Watonga’s Wayne Runnels (plays professional basketball for the Enid Outlaws) and Blake Hurlbutt (Wichita State) from Chisholm just to name a few.
On Thursday, a new group of players will have a chance to make their mark and join the many great teams to have won the Merrifield championship.
“The list really is too long,” Pioneer head coach Dave Riesen said, “We’ve had some outstanding players participate in this tournament over these years and it’s been awesome to coach some of them and watch others past high school. I think that’s going to continue, there’s gonna be outstanding players this year that we don’t know where they’re gonna end up in two or four years.”
This year’s field includes favorites Pioneer (25-4), OBA (15-2) and Chisholm (7-17) in Pool A with Garber (13-7) and Drummond (10-10) expected to be the teams to beat in Pool B. Riesen said that despite their record, Chisholm has played a tough schedule and will be a tough team to beat.
The tournament gives teams a chance to play five games in a three day span, something that Risen said is one of his favorite things about playing in this tournament every year. In the regional tournament, teams that lose on the first day have the difficult task of playing five games in three days to qualify for the state playoffs.
“It tests the limits of the pitching a little bit,” Riesen said, “If your intentions are to go to the state tournament, you need to be prepared to do it the long way if you drop a game, and that means playing five games and I love playing this format because of that.”
In order to minimize the effect that Thursday’s forecasted rain will have, all games scheduled to be played at Pioneer will start an hour early with the first starting at 9 a.m. between Pioneer and Watonga and will finish with OBA against Pioneer at 7 p.m.
Pioneer comes into the game on a two game losing streak after winning 23 of their first 24 games to start the season. Riesen said he doesn’t know what to expect from Watonga in this game given their youth.
“I know they’re very young so if they play well early it could be a dogfight for us,” Riesen said, “We need to get out on them early because the longer a young team competes with you the more confidence they gain.”
In the evening game, the Mustangs will get another shot at OBA, who beat them on April 5, 5-4 after a walk-off bunt by Jud Cheatham gave Pioneer just its second loss of the season.
“They’re gonna get after it,” Riesen said, “Coach Cheatham does an outstanding job and he’s really got those kids playing well right now. So I expect it to be a dogfight kinda like the first one was.”
On Saturday one team from Pool A will be eliminated and the other teams will be matched up according to the final standings and face teams from Pool B with the championship game being played at 7 p.m. at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Riesen said that it wouldn’t be unheard of for a No. 6 or No. 7 seed to end up in the championship game.
“The great thing about this is I believe we’ve had as low as a six or seven seed in the championship game before,” Riesen said, “There could be a surprise out there because there’s other teams that have good players and haven’t maybe put it all together.”
