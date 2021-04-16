Pioneer needed just three innings to put away Chisholm, 15-2 in the evening game of the Merrifield Office Plus Invitational on Friday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The win puts the Mustangs at 4-0 in the tournament and clinches their spot in the championship game on Saturday. Pioneer had very little trouble pulling out wins in their first four, outscoring their four opponents by a combined score of 55-3.
Pioneer will face the winner of Drummond and Garber who will be playing Saturday at 1 p.m. at David Allen Ballpark. Garber and Drummond were off on Friday after games at Pioneer High School were moved to Saturday after rain made the fields unplayable.
Games at David Allen were still able to be played thanks to its turf which prevented the rain flooding on the playing area.
“Turf is a beautiful thing,” said Pioneer head coach Dave Riesen who’s team is hosting the tournament, “Because there’s no way we would’ve been able to play today without it.”
The first two games were played in rain and the weather got cold as the day went on, but Riesen said he felt the tournament has been running smoothly considering the weather forecasts earlier in the week.
Things also have been running smoothly for his team. After going scoreless top of the inning and giving up two runs in the bottom of the inning, Pioneer reeled off four hits and 10 runs in 14 at bats in the top of the second inning.
“They’re a mature enough group of kids that when they came in we just said ‘Hey we’ve got to get them back,” Riesen said. “We were just trying to focus on having a good approach at the plate and you don’t expect to score 10 runs but it’s just one of those things where you wanna have a good approach every at bat and hopefully good things will happen.”
Dayton Thrower got the scoring started for the Mustangs with a two RBI double. The rest of the team soon followed suit. All nine Mustangs got a chance to hit in the second and all nine ended up on base.
“Offensively, one through nine I felt like we had good approaches,” Riesen said, “So it wasn’t really one individual that stood out, I thought we all had good approaches tonight.”
The scoring didn’t stop there, Chisholm managed one hit on their side of the inning before the Mustangs came back with a five hit, five run third inning that put the game out of reach.
Pioneer scored on a two RBI double by Dakota Wingo, an RBI single by Dayton Thrower and an RBI single by Hunter Koontz.
“I’m really starting to like our two-strike approach at the plate,” Riesen said, “They’re doing a good job of fighting off pitches and making it tough on pitchers.”Koontz picked up the win after throwing three innings while allowing four hits and no earned runs to go along with three strike outs.
“I was really impressed with Hunter Koontz on the mound because there were quite a few defensive lapses in that first inning and he didn’t lose his composure or anything,” Riesen said, “The thing about Hunter is he’s the same kid and has the same demeanor whether we’re struggling or whether everything’s going well so that helps him as a pitcher.”
The Mustangs have seen a return to their old form after dropping two straight leading into the tournament.
Riesen said he felt like the team was just trying to do too much on the offensive end but is happy they have started to find their stride.
“We went through a little bit of a lull there a couple weeks ago and we kind of had to refocus on some little things. We were taking bunch of big old country hardball hacks instead of trying to have a good approach at the plate.”
While Pioneer doesn’t know who they will be facing on Saturday in the championship game, the team has had some experience playing against both.
The Mustangs have played Drummond three times so far and Garber once, beating the former 9-6, 6-2 and 7-6 and the latter 10-2 in the Wolverines first game of the season.
Riesen said he wouldn’t be surprised to see either team in the finals.
“Honestly I’m not sure which team it’ll be. Drummond has a lot of recent tradition and they’re very well coached. Coach (Jared) Swart does an outstanding job with them. They’ve had a lot of success in tournaments over the last five or six years. Garber is very athletic, they’ve got some really good arms, they obviously know how to win.”
The championship game will be played at David Allen and will start at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.