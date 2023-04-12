The 2023 Merrifield Office Plus Baseball Invitational will begin Thursday. Games will be played at NOC Enid’s Failing Field and David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
After two days of pool play on Thursday and Friday, the top teams will advance to Saturday’s championship game at 7 p.m. The third place game will be right before the championship game with consolation games beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.
All Saturday games will be played at David Allen
The top seed is Pioneer. The Mustangs are 20-6 this season and ranked 13th in Class A. Pioneer will enter the tournament coming off a 7-6 loss to Crescent on Tuesday.
Pioneer — led by pitcher Ty Parker, who recently picked up his first offer from Murray State — is 5-4 against ranked teams this season. Pioneer has lost its last two games against ranked teams.
Pioneer will play Timberlake at 9 a.m. and Watonga at 5 p.m. on Thursday, both at Failing Field. On Friday, Pioneer will be at David Allen against Kremlin-Hillsdale at 10 a.m. and Fairview at 7 p.m.
Drummond comes in as the two seed and is the top seed in pool B.
The Bulldogs are 12-8 and have been ranked this season off and on.
Drummond also comes in off a loss at the hands of Mooreland, 3-2, on Tuesday. Drummond is 2-5 against ranked teams this season. Against other Merrified tournament teams, Drummond is 5-2, with a loss coming to Pioneer on April 1.
Drummond plays OBA at 10 a.m. Thursday and against Chisholm at 7 p.m., both at David Allen. On Friday, Drummond will play Pond Creek-Hunter at 11 a.m. and Garber at 1 p.m., both at Failing Field.
Chisholm comes in as the three seed and the second seed in pool B.
The Longhorns are 11-8 and have the distinction of being the highest classified team in the tournament, playing in 3A. Chisholm comes in on a four-game winning streak.
Against ranked teams this season, the Longhorns are 1-2, with a win over Pioneer on March 9. Chisholm is 4-1 against other tournament teams this season.
Chisholm plays Garber at 4:45 p.m. Thursday and Drummond at 7 p.m. Thursday, both at David Allen. On Friday, Chisholm will play Pond Creek-Hunter at 9 a.m. and OBA at 5 p.m., both at Failing Field.
The fourth seed and second seed in pool A is Fairview.
The Yellowjackets enter the tournament at 8-9, with a 14-0 win over Cherokee on Monday.
Against ranked teams this season, Fairview is 0-2. At the Hennessy tournament in late March, Fairview went 3-1. Against other tournament teams, the Yellowjacekts are 3-3.
On Thursday, Fairview plays Timberlake at 11 a.m. and Kremlin-Hillsdale at 1 p.m., both at Failing Field. On Friday, Fairview will play Watonga at 4:45 p.m. and Pioneer at 7 p.m., both at David Allen.
Kremlin-Hillsdale enters the tournament at 12-10 and on a two-game losing streak. Against ranked teams, the Broncs are 0-7. Against other tournament teams, Kremlin is 3-5.
On Thursday, Kremlin-Hillsdale plays Fairview at 1 p.m. and Watonga at 3 p.m., both games will be at Failing Field. On Friday, Kremlin-Hillsdale plays Pioneer at 10 a.m. and Fairview at 1 p.m., both at David Allen
Garber is the six seed overall and third seed in pool B.
The Wolverines are 10-6 and lost 3-2 to Mulhall-Orlando on Monday, snapping a two-game winning streak.
Against ranked teams, the Wolverines are 0-8. Against other tournament teams, Garber is 2-4.
On Thursday, Garber will play Pond Creek-Hunter at 2:30 p.m. and Chisholm at 4:45 p.m., both at David Allen. On Friday, the Wolverines will play Drummond at 1 p.m. and OBA at 3 p.m., both at Failing Filed.
The seventh seed and fourth seed in pool B is OBA. The Trojans come in at 7-13 and on a two-game losing streak.
Against ranked teams, OBA is 0-1. The Trojans are 3-5 against other tournament teams.
On Thursday, OBA will play Drummond at 10 a.m. and Pond Creek-Hunter at 12:15, both at David Allen. On Friday, the Trojans will play Garber at 3 p.m. and Chisholm at 5 p.m., both at Failing Field.
The eighth seed and fourth seed in pool A is Timberlake. The Tigers come into the tournament at 5-12, coming off a 13-1 win over Medford on Monday.
Against ranked teams this season, Timberlake is 0-2, against other tournament teams, the Tigers are 1-4.
On Thursday, Timberlake plays Pioneer at 9 a.m. and Fairview at 11 a.m., both at Failing Field. On Friday, Timberlake will face Kremlin-Hillsdale at 12:15 p.m. and Watonga at 2:30 p.m., both at David Allen.
Watonga is the ninth seed overall and fifth seed in pool A. The Eagles are 7-11 this season and on a two-game losing streak.
Against ranked teams, Watonga is 0-3. Against other tournament teams, Watonga is 1-3, with the win coming over Pond Creek-Hunter on March 25.
Watonga plays Kremlin-Hillsdale at 3 p.m. Thursday and Pioneer at 5 p.m. Thursday, both at Failing Field. On Friday, the Eagles play Timberlake at 2:39 p.m. and Fairview at 4:45 p.m., both at David Allen.
The tenth seed overall and fifth in pool B is Pond Creek-Hunter. The Panthers come in at 7-16 and are on a four-game winning streak.
The Panthers are 0-5 against ranked teams and are 0-11 against tournament teams.
PC-H plays on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. against OBA and 12:30 p.m. against Garber, both at David Allen. On Friday, the Panthers play Chisholm at 9 a.m. and Drummond at 11 a.m., both at Failing Field.
