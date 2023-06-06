Jay Mendenhall is ready to take on another challenge at Oklahoma Bible Academy.
Mendenhall, the assistant head football coach, has been named the Trojans’ head boys basketball coach, where he will be assisted by longtime assistant Titus Burrell and Denny Price Family YMCA Executive Director Greg Shamburg, the former head men’s coach at Northern Oklahoma College Enid.
Mendenhall, who played on a state quarterfinal basketball team as a senior at Fairview in 1999, hasn’t coached hoops since tutoring the OBA junior high boys team eight years ago.
Having experienced coaches like Burrell and Shamburg sold Mendenhall on taking the job.
“Having coach Shamburg agreeing to coach with me took care of any deficiencies that I might have had learning the X’s and O’s again,” he said. “It takes the pressure off me. Coach Burrell and I complement each other well.”
Mendenhall played for Mark Van Meter with the Yellowjackets, were he was teammates with three All-State type players — Adam Diesselhorst, John Hardaway and Ryan Beck.
“I was a role player,” he said. “I liked to play defense and passing the ball to the good guys.”
He will have the same philosophy as Van Meter and assistant Richard Beck emphasizing fundamentals such as shooting, dribbling and passing.
“We played fast when we had the break,” Mendenhall said, “but we were primarily known for hard-nosed defense and creating offense from defense. If you’re having a bad shooting night, the defense will always be there. It’s all about attitude and effort — those are the things that I want to instill into the kids. Coach V (Van Meter) was one of the best motivators I was ever around.”
The Trojans lose big men Bodie Boydstun and Jakob Colby, as well as swingman Harry Nunez from last season’s team, which rallied to reach the area losers bracket quarterfinals.
They return starting guards Kaleb Mendoza, Brant Owens and Jud Cheatham.
Mendenhall will continue to coach football. OBA reaching the semifinals in football had its positives and negatives for basketball.
“We were a month behind everyone, but that might have been one reason why we jelled late,” Mendenhall said. “We hope both programs can feed off each other.”
He sees Shamburg as a “calming influence” on him.
“I wouldn’t necessarily describe myself as laid back,” Mendenhall said. “The right word is control what you can control. You’re talking about guys working hard and giving effort. Basketball is a little different from other sports. It’s a good way to develop character and honor God, which is our mission at OBA.”
Mendenhall and the Trojans went through their first day at team camp at Okarche Monday. He said the challenge will be developing an offense and defense when they haven’t had a chance to practice together.
“This is a learning situation,” he said. “I was pleased with the effort and attitude.”
OBA will go to another camp later this summer, but Mendenhall doesn’t know when.
He has been on the faculty for 16 years.
“Jay Mendenhall understands the mission of OBA and how athletics plays a role in developing students engage for the Glory of God,” said OBA headmaster Andy Wilkins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.