STILLWATER — Enid’s wrestlers had one high point in a 75-3 loss to No. 2-ranked Stillwater Friday.
Plainsmen senior 285-pounder Seth Melvin defeated Silas Kemp, 5-0 in the final match of the evening to avoid a shutout. The Pioneers had beaten EHS 72-0 last year.
Melvin got a first period takedown. He rode out Kemp in the second period and had an escape and a takedown in the final period.,
“Seth looked awfully good,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “It was a positive for us for him going out and getting a win. He is coming around.’’
Stillwater had 11 falls, one forfeit and one decision — Cam Johnson over Carlos Alvarado, 6-4 at 215.
“Our kids went out and competed, that’s all you can ask of the kids to do their best,’’ Holland said. “That’s what they did.’’
The Plainsmen, 4-5, will conclude their dual season with a 7 p.m. dual with Putnam City Tuesday at the EHS Competitive Gym. Norman, who was originally scheduled to compete as well, had to cancel because of a makeup dual with Norman North.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.