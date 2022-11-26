Enid’s wrestling program will have its annual “Meet the Plainsmen’’ program at 6 p.m. Monday at the EHS Competition Gym.
The Enid youth, middle school and high school teams will be introduced. There will be some exhibition matches. Enid coach Trent Holland will speak.
Fans will be asked for either a $5 donation or snacks (i.e. granola bars) to help feed the wrestlers on road trips.
The Plainsmen will open the dual season Thursday at Blackwell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.