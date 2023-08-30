Week Zero may have been the start of the high school football season, but the games really get going with Week One providing a full slate of games across the area.
Medford at Covington-Douglas
The Covington-Douglas Wildcats looked sharp in their season opener, and will look to do the same in Week One, when they take on the Medford Cardinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Covington-Douglas.
Covington-Douglas took care of the Cardinals in last year’s battle, winning 46-20.
The Wildcats are searching for a 2-0 start to the season, while Medford is looking for a victory in its season opener.
Okeene at Waynoka
The Okeene Whippets are looking to continue their strong start to the season when they take on Waynoka at 7 p.m. Friday at Waynoka.
Okeene struggled to get anything going in last year’s matchup, as it lost to Waynoka 48-6.
The Whippets are looking to get to 2-0 on the season, while Waynoka is searching for a 2-0 start as well.
Crossings Christian
at Hennessey
The Hennessey Eagles are regrouping after last week as they take on Crossings Christian at 7 p.m. Friday at Hennessey.
Hennessey was overpowered in last year’s battle against Crossings Christian, losing 38-13.
The Eagles are looking to get to 1-1 on the year, while Crossings Christian is looking for the win in its season opener
Ringwood
at Timberlake
The Ringwood Red Devils are ready to kick things off this season as they take on the Timberlake Tigers at 7 p.m. Friday at Timberlake.
Last year’s matchup was ugly for Ringwood, losing to the Tigers 68-18.
The Red Devils are looking to start 1-0 on the season, while Timberlake is looking to improve to 1-1 on the young season.
Timberlake comes in at 0-1 after falling to Covington-Douglas in the season opener last week.
Watonga at Hobart
The Watonga Eagles are looking to bounce back when they battle the Hobart Bearcats 7 p.m. Friday at Hobart.
Hobart stood no chance in last year’s contest as Watonga took care of the Bearcats, winning 42-25.
This is a pivotal non-district matchup as both teams are battling to get to 1-1 on the season.
Kingfisher
at Weatherford
The Kingfisher Yellowjackets are looking for their first win of the season when they take on the Weatherford Eagles 7 p.m. Friday at Weatherford.
Last year’s battle went the Yellowjackets’ way, taking home the 38-21 victory.
Kingfisher is searching for its first win of the year and improve to 1-1, while Weatherford is also looking to get to 1-1 on the season.
Kremlin-Hillsdale
at Corn Bible
The Kremlin-Hillsdale Broncs are looking to get on the winning side of things when they battle Corn Bible Academy 7 p.m. Thursday at Corn.
The Broncs struggled in last years contest against Corn Bible Academy, losing 26-16.
Kremlin-Hillsdale is looking to get to 1-1 on the year, while Corn Bible Academy is looking for a season-opening victory.
Geary at Canton
The Canton Tigers are looking for their first win of the season when they take on Geary 7 p.m. Friday at Canton.
Canton made sure Geary had no chance in last year’s game, winning 62-28.
Canton is looking to get to 1-1 on the year, while Geary is looking to start 1-0 on the season.
Summit Christian
at Garber
The Garber Wolverines are looking to build off their impressive start when they take on the Summit Christian Eagles at 7 p.m. Friday at Garber.
Garber took care of Summit Christian in last year’s showdown, dominating the Eagles 76-27.
Garber is looking to make it a 2-0 start to the season, while Summit Christian is looking for the win in its season opener.
Pond Creek-Hunter at DCLA
After falling to Okeene last week, PC-H will look to get into the win column when the Panthers make the trek to DCLA at 7 p.m. Friday.
DCLA, on the other hand, comes in at 1-0 after defeating Kremlin-Hillsdale 60-14 last week. In the win, DCLA scored more points than the entirety of the 2022 season.
Pond Creek-Hunter won last year’s matchup, 50-0.
Alva at Thomas
The Goldbugs are at Thomas on Friday at 7 p.m. and searching for their first win of the season after losing 13-0 to Purcell in Week Zero.
It’s the first of two games against Class A opponents for Alva this season.
Thomas comes in at 1-0 after defeating Watonga 19-12 last week.
Alva won 44-20 in last season’s matchup.
Cherokee at Dewar
Cherokee will travel to Dewar at 7 p.m. Friday, looking to improve to 2-0 after defeating Beaver 46-0 last week.
Dewar is also 1-0 after defeating Maud 48-0 last week.
Last season, Dewar won the matchup, 48-0.
