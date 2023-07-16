Tabor Charles and Brandon Bergner, who helped lead Meadowlake over Oakwood Country Club in last year’s Enid Ryder Cup, were in a different role Saturday at the President’s Cup at Meadowlake.
Charles and Bergner were trying to take down their old teammates as members of the Pheasant Run team. They did their part with a 3-0 win over Jon Cline and Danny Guerra, but the hosts won the other five to take an 11½-5½ lead going into Sunday’s singles at Pheasant Run.
“I grew up playing at Pheasant Run,” Charles said. “It’s always nice to come back and play with these guys, too.”
Bergner, like Charles, holds a dual member at both.
“I don’t feel funny,” Bergner said. “I’ve been a member at Pheasant for a long time.”
Charles and Bergner won all three points by winning the front nine, 1-up, the back nine, 2-up and the overall, 3-up.
“We played pretty good,” Charles said. “We hit a lot of fairways and greens. Brandon made a bunch of pars that let me take some shots at the hole. Some of them went in.”
David Turner and Lee Elliott offset Charles and Bergner by sweeping Kurt Pendergraft and John Russell, 3-0, winning the front, 4-up, the back, 2-up, and overall, 6-up. Elliott made a birdie off the eighth green.
“It was pretty good ham and egg,” Turner said. “Lee and I both made some putts. We took advantage of their mistakes and made it look pretty easy.”
Bill Heizer and Randy Nunley beat Danny Melrose and Shane Wiggins, 2-1, winning the front, 5-up, and the overall, 3-and-1, while losing the back, 2-up.
“We played pretty well at times,” Heizer said. “Randy and I brother-and-law’d-it as well as we could. We got a little tired on the back but we came back. It was a great match.”
Randy Webb and Ron Manning defeated Hesston Hedges and Curtis Shimmanek, 2½ to ½. Webb and Manning won the front 1-up. The two teams halved the back nine, giving Webb and Manning a 1-up victory overall. Hedges and Shimmanek got the draw on the back nine by wining 17th and 18th.
“We didn’t ham-and-egg it at first,” Webb said. “We both hit bad shots on No. 2 and we lost that one, but we ham-and-egged it the rest of the way around pretty well. We would get up and then they would get up. Both teams played well.”
Jimmy Ladwig and Jonny McIlvain defeated Trevor Watkins and Travis Brown, 2-1, winning the front nine, 3-and-1, losing the back, 2-and-1, and winning the overall, 1-up.
They had a birdie on No. 8 to win the front. McIlvain felt he helped set the tempo with a birdie on the second hole. Watkins “chipped in a bunch,” Ladwig said.
“Jimmy hit some great shots,” McIlvain said.
Levi Hinkle and Dustin Allen rallied past Kyle Pendergraft and Austin Cushman, 2-and-1. They lost the front, 2-up, but won the back, 3-up, for a 1-up victory overall.
Allen hit within 8 inches on the par-three No. 15 and Hinkle made a 30-footer on 16. Allen birdied 17.
“We finally settled down on the back,” Allen said. “The nerves hurt us early, but we settled in and started to make putts.”
“Those birdie putts were the difference-maker,” Hinkle said.
There will be 12 singles matches at Pheasant Run on Sunday, beginning at 8 a.m. Singles scoring will be different with a half-point for the front, a half-point for the back and a half-point for overall.
“We did what we were supposed to do on your home course,” said Meadowlake captain Turner. “Tomorrow is a different story. They will have the advantage.”
“We’re the underdogs,” said Pheasant Run captain Russell.
He had some fun with Turner about Sunday.
“Nobody comes into our backyard and pushes us around,” he said with a laugh.
Presidents Cup
Meadowlake 11 1/2, Pheasant Run 6 1/2
David Turner-Lee Elliott, M def. Kurt Pendergraft-John Russell, 3-0
Bill Heizer-Randy Nunley, M def. Danny Melrose-Shane Wiggins, 2-1
Randy Webb-Ron Manning, M def.Hesston Hedges-Curtis Shimmanek, 2 1/2-1/2
Jimmy Ladwig-Jonny McIlvain, M def. Trevor Watkins-Travis Brown, 2-1
Levi Hinkle-Dustin Allen, M def. Kyle Pendergrast-Austin Cushman, 2-1
Tabor Charles-Brandon Bergner, PR def. Jon Cline-Danny Guerra, 3-0
Singles Matches
at Pheasant Run
Sunday
Meadowlake players listed first
8 a.m. — Lee Elliott vs. John Russell; Dustin Allen vs. Austin Cushman
8:10 — Bill Heizer vs. Danny Melrose; Randy Nunley vs. Travis Brown
8:20 — Jonny McIlvain vs. Curtis Shimmanek; Randy Webb vs. Kyle Pendergraft
8:30 — Ron Manning vs. Hesston Hedges; Levi Hinkle vs. Keith Cooper
8:40 — Jon Cline vs. Brandon Bergner; Danny Guerra vs. Trevor Brown
8:50 — David Turner vs. Tabor Charles; Jimmy Ladwig vs. Kurt Pendergraft
