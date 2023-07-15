By Bruce Campbell
Interclub golf play will begin Saturday when Meadowlake hosts Pheasant Run in the first day of the President’s Cup. The action moves to Pheasant Run Sunday.
Matches will begin at 9 a.m. with the last match going off at 9:50 a.m.
Doubles will be Saturday with singles Sunday. It will be match play.
Doubles scoring will be one point for the front, back and overall 18. Singles will be a half-point for each.
“These matches are a lot of fun,’’ said Meadowlake Director of Golf Michael League. “It’s a match play team format and all the guys enjoy it. It should be some good competition.’’
League reports Meadowlake is in good shape despite heavy rains.
“The fairways have come a long ways from last year with the drought and hard freeze,’’ he said. “We have been kept busy mowing the rough. We’re thankful for the rain.’’
The Enid Ryder Cup between Meadowlake and Oakwood Country Club is set for Aug. 12-13.
Here is Saturday’s schedule. Meadowlake players are listed first:
9 a.m. — David Turner-Lee Elliott vs. Kurt Pendergraft-John Russell.
9:10 — Bill Heizer-Randy Nunley vs. Danny Melrose-Shane Wiggins.
9:20 — R andy Webb-Ron Manning vs. Hesston Hedges-Curtis Shimmanek.
9:30 — Jimmy Ladwig-Jonny McIlvain vs. Trevor Watkins-Travis Brown.
9:40 — Levi Hinkle-Dustin Allen vs. Kyle Pendergraft-Austin Cushman.
9:50 — Jon Cline-Danny Guerra vs. Tabor Charles-Brandon Bergner.
