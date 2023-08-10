Meadowlake will be trying to retain the Enid Ryder Cup for the second-straight year when they renew their rivalry with Oakwood Country Club Saturday and Sunday.
The six fourball matches will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Meadowlake with the 12 singles matches beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Oakwood.
Meadowlake won 9½-8½ a year ago when last-minute replacement Levi Hinkle birdied the 18th to halve with his singles match with J.J. Fournier. If Fournier had won, the match would have ended in a 9-9 tie and Oakwood retaining the Cup.
One point will be awarded for each singles or fourball win. A half-point will be awarded to both teams for a draw.
Oakwood had won the last three years. Meadowlake leads the series, 18-11-1.
Here is Saturday’s schedule:
At Meadowlake
Oakwood players listed first
9 a.m. — Howe-Cristosomo vs. Hinkle-Beutelschies
9:10 — Fike-Collins vs. Guerra-Winfield
9:20 — McIntyre-Boler vs. Cline-Morely
9:30 — Athey-Mateychick vs. Betchan-Betchan
9:40 — Peterson-Jankovich vs. Bugg-Bergner
9:50 — Fournier-Henson vs. Charles-Turner
Sunday’s singles schedule will be determined after the fourball matches.
