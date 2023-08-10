Meadowlake will be trying to retain the Enid Ryder Cup for the second-straight year when they renew their rivalry with Oakwood Country Club Saturday and Sunday.

The six fourball matches will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Meadowlake with the 12 singles matches beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Oakwood.

Meadowlake won 9½-8½ a year ago when last-minute replacement Levi Hinkle birdied the 18th to halve with his singles match with J.J. Fournier. If Fournier had won, the match would have ended in a 9-9 tie and Oakwood retaining the Cup.

One point will be awarded for each singles or fourball win. A half-point will be awarded to both teams for a draw.

Oakwood had won the last three years. Meadowlake leads the series, 18-11-1.

Here is Saturday’s schedule:

At Meadowlake

Oakwood players listed first

9 a.m. — Howe-Cristosomo vs. Hinkle-Beutelschies

9:10 — Fike-Collins vs. Guerra-Winfield

9:20 — McIntyre-Boler vs. Cline-Morely

9:30 — Athey-Mateychick vs. Betchan-Betchan

9:40 — Peterson-Jankovich vs. Bugg-Bergner

9:50 — Fournier-Henson vs. Charles-Turner

Sunday’s singles schedule will be determined after the fourball matches.

