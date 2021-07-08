Meadowlake hosted its junior summer golf program on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 and Meadowlake golf pro Steve Darnold said the program has nearly doubled its participants since he started it four years ago.
This year, the camp hosts 38 boys and girls every Wednesday from 7 a.m. to around 10 a.m. The increase in participation may be due to a couple factors. Darnold said that some of the kids have been returning to the camp year after year and will invite friends to come back with them the next year.
Meadowlake superintendent Michael League said others seem to be picking up golf for the first time over the last year and that he thinks the increase in participants is indicative of a larger trend happening beyond just Enid.
“I think junior golf has grown statewide and nationwide in the last couple years,” he said. “It’s good to see more kids getting out and hopefully they keep with it and get into the high school level and become good golfers. That’s kind of our goal, but we’re happy with it.”
The camp, which runs for six weeks every Wednesday from 7 a.m. to around 10 a.m., is open to boys and girls ages 8-16. They’re flighted based on their skill level and are adjusted based on how quickly they pick up the game, and it allows the kids to learn at their own pace.
The program aims to give kids an exposure to golf that they wouldn’t be able to get elsewhere. They learn the fundamentals of the game, the rules and the sportsmanship lessons that League said naturally come out when playing golf, but they also get to do so in an environment that teaches them the fun side of golf.
Darnold said for the youngest kids, the goal is more to allow them to play in a safe way that teaches them the rules of the game. They’re taught things like how to know when it’s their turn to hit, how to stay safely behind their playing partners while they hit and how to keep track of their score.
The course also hosts several junior tournaments throughout the summer. League said that some young local players are traveling to Oklahoma City and Tulsa to participate in U.S. Kids Golf events.
Meadowlake is the home course for several local high school and middle school teams in the area. Last spring, the Plainsman’s boys golf team got a big boost from freshman Dawson Branstetter, who finished second with a score of 71 in his second-ever high school tournament. Enid head coach David Lee credited Branstetter’s early success to the experience he’s had in tournament action.
“I hope all these kids stick with it and keep it going forward in junior high and high school and we can have some really competitive, good teams and maybe, who knows, maybe some kids going to college and getting some scholarships and playing at the college level, hopefully,” League said.
