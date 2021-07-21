Former Plainsman Maddux Mayberry has chosen to attend NOC Enid in the fall, to focus solely on his baseball career, after previously committing to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
Mayberry even made it as far as attending NEO football workouts and team meetings for several days before he decided that baseball was the best thing for his future.
The 5-11, right-handed pitcher was an all-district honorable mention as a wide receiver for the Plainsmen in 2020. Mayberry said the success he’s had on the mound this summer with the Majors made him rethink his decision to try to play both football and baseball with the Norsemen next season.
“It was pretty simple, I just had a pretty good summer playing baseball and I decided it would be better if I’d play ball year-round,” Mayberry said.
Although he enjoyed the other players, coaches and facilities, Mayberry said ultimately the best thing for his future would be to play baseball. Mayberry said he liked the idea of being able to continue to play at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
“It’s just a cool place to play, especially for a JUCO to have the World Series here in your hometown,” he said.
Mayberry will be joining several of his teammates on the Majors in the fall. He’ll join fellow signees Nate Herchock of Marlow and his former high school teammate Kade Goeke. Going to school in his hometown also means he’s gotten the chance to be acquainted with his future coach, Scott Mansfield, who was a key reason for Mayberry choosing the Jets.
“It was just a plan of God really,” he said about the decision.
Mayberry and the Majors are headed to the Connie Mack World Series, which begins on Friday, in Farmington, N.M, July 23.
