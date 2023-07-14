By Bruce Campbell
Sixty-one teams — the biggest field since 2007 — will be participating in the Mid-America Youth Basketball Association Tournament which will be held at four sites in Enid beginning Friday.
Games are scheduled for the Stride Bank Center, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Enid High School and the Oakwood Activity Center.
It has five boys divisions — 6-7 grade (5), 7-8 grade Red (4), 7-8 grade Black (6), 9-10 grade boys (4) and high school boys (8); and five girls divisions — 3-4 grade (6) 5-6 grade (5), 6-7 grade (6), high school 9-10 grades (8) and high school grades 11-12 (5).
Tournament director Tim Swartzendruber, the athletic director at Pratt (Kan.) Community College, has overseen the affair since coming to Enid 25 years ago.
“This tournament is an opportunity for young people to compete in a competitive environment,” he said. “It’s about player development, but we want them to have fun. We feel we give them a pretty good financial deal for the amount of games they play for what they have to pay.”
Swartzendruber credited Enid resident Seth Jenkins for getting the numbers out. Having the same director for 25 years has given the tournament stability and consistency, he said.
“We’re drawing a lot of teams from Kansas,” Swartzendruber said. “I think that reflects the kind of quality tournament we have.’’
The teams in the girls 11-12 grade field are the Lady Longhorns (Chisholm), Northwest Lady Lightning, Lady Jackets, Oklahoma Pond Creek-Hunter Elite and the Kansas Twisters.
The teams in the high school girls division are Lady Velocity Hoops, the Enid Lady Elite, the Oklahoma JOC Elite, the Oklahoma 16-Under Legacy, Ballerz, Oklahoma Team Price, NWOK Rage and the Lady Bison.
The high school boys field includes South Barber, Kan.; JOC Elite, Legacy 17-Under, Enid Elite, Longhorns, Okeene Whippets, Pond Creek-Hunter Panthers and Vici.
Former Lady Longhorns star Regi Pasby will be coaching the Chisholm girls. Lady Longhorns coach Aly Seng is not permitted to coach from the bench. Chisholm’s first game is Pond Creek-Hunter at 7 p.m. Friday at the Oakwood Activity Center. They will play Okeene at 10 a.m. Saturday at Enid High and Vici at 6 p.m. at the Oakwood Activity Center.
“I’m so excited,” Pasby said. “I can’t wait. The girls have worked hard for this. This is my first time coaching so I hope it’s a positive thing. I’m excited to help coach Seng because she helped me so much when I played (when Seng was an assistant coach at CHS). I wanted to do something for her.”
The Legacy teams have drawn players from 20 different schools, according to Josh Moulder of Enid, who oversees the travel ball program. He will be coaching three teams, including the 16-Under Lady Legacy.
The Legacy boys team includes Ayden Iverson, Brandon Sears, Peyton Reese, Julian Jenkins and Wendell Brown Jr., of Enid; Jaidyn Moulder and Reed Hellman of Waukomis; Camden Daniels and Noah Jackson of Chisholm; Tyler Norris, Jaden Bickford and Ethan Wilkinson of Drummond; and Andrew Wright and Devlynn Cartmell of Kremlin-Hillsdale. K.K. Reed, Sage Haffner and Olivia McCoy of Enid are on the girls team.
“It’s nice to play locally where their extend families will get to see them play,” Moulder, the boys freshman coach at Enid, said. “There are going to be some really good teams here. You spend all day at the gym, but I wouldn’t want to do anything else.”
Games will start at 6 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
