Enid native Hayden Priest of NOC Tonkawa could shake off being 0-for-2 in the Mavericks’ Region 2 Plains District feed-in game with Redlands Thursday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Mavericks held off a late Cougar rally for a 9-6 win, extending Priest’s junior college career at least two more games before he goes on to Northwestern Oklahoma State.
“It was all right,’’ he said with a smile. “This is awesome. This (David Allen) feels like home. I feel comfortable bringing in all of the guys and making them feel comfortable.’’
The Mavericks (30-26) will face No. 1 seed Western Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Sunday in the first round.
National Park College, behind three home runs from Demias Jimerson, beat Hesston College, 10-8 in the other feed-in game. They will meet Murray State (29-25) at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Mavericks had taken a 9-4 lead with four runs in the bottom of the eighth on just two hits.
NOC Tonkawa reliever Kirby Lohrengal struck out the first two batters he faced, only to walk Skyler Fenton and give up a two-run homer to Nick Smith.
Redlands loaded the bases on two walks and a single, but Jake Estes hit into a force play to end the game.
“We like to make things tough,’’ Priest said with a smile.
“That’s been us all year,’’ said NOC Tonkawa coach Ryan Bay. “We like to make things harder instead of easier, but we’ll take it. Overall, I thought we played well and played loose.’’
NOC Tonkawa starter Chase DeFlippo threw four scoreless innings before giving up two runs in the fifth on a two-run homer by Estes.
Jackie Robinson gave up two runs in the sixth, but shut down the Cougars in the seventh and eighth. The three NOC Tonkawa pitchers had eight strikeouts.
Carter Hines’ two-RBI single was the big blow in a three-run fifth, which gave the Mavs a 3-2 lead. They took the lead back with two in the seventh on two singles, two walks, a wild pitch and a ground out RBI by Bryant Bailey. Minyon’s two-RBI single was the big blow in the eighth.
Priest said the Mavs feel good about their tournament chances.
“I feel like we’re getting hot,’’ he said. “People are gong to look down on us, and that makes it even better for us.’’
“If you’re in, you have a shot,’’ Bay said. “We’ll take them one at a time.’’
