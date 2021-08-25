NOC Tonkawa’s men’s soccer team is ranked 17th after a spring season that featured a conference championship.
The Mavs were ranked as high as 8th in the country, but were upset in the Region 2 semifinals. They’ll return 16 sophomores from last season including seven returning starters.
"This is the most experienced team we have ever had at Northern," Head coach Michael Duroy said in a statement. "We lost both of our starting central midfielders and one forward, but everyone else is back."
They’ll be led by All-Region selections Kai Lewis, Kareem Williams, Damorney Hutchinson and Jesus Aleman. Marcovich Brown returns as the conferences leading assister from last season.
"We are really looking forward to our season,” Duroy said in a statement. “It will be great to play a full season, and it is our twenty-fifth season, so that makes it that much more special."
The Mavs defeated Eastern Oklahoma State College on Sunday, Aug. 22 and will host Pratt Community College for their home opener at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27.
