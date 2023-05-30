ENID, Okla. — It’s hard to believe but a relief pitcher was one of the heroes in a 23-9 game which featured 30 hits at the NJCAA Division II World Series on Tuesday night, May 30, 2023, at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
St. John’s River State’s Aiden Mastantuno came into the game with his team ahead of Lackawanda (Pa.) 11-8 in the fifth inning.
Mastantuno allowedonly two hits in four innings as the Vikings advanced to the Final Four with a 23-9 victory.
The Vikings will face No. 2-ranked Heartland at 7 p.m. Wednesday. They will have to beat the Hawks twice to reach the championship round. Heartland is in the finals with a win.
Mastantuno allowed a bases-loaded walk to Eric Ludwick in the fifth to make it 11-9 but was dominant after that.
He got out of the inning by getting Michael Miller to ground into a double play and then threw three shutout innings, allowing only a double by Dennis Pierce in the seventh. Mastantuno struck out five.
His teammates responded with four runs in the sixth on only one hit and eight in the eight to end the game on the run rule. Maverick Stallings and Nath Gangon homered for the Vikings in the inning. All eight runs came with two outs.
Andon Lewis also homered for the Vikings.
Stallings was four of five with four runs scored. Roger Vergara was four of five with five RBI, including a two-RBI double in the sixth.
St. John’s River State had only one hit in scoring six runs in the second to take a 7-1. They took advantage of four walks, an error, a hit batsmen and a balk.
Lackawanna pitchers, besides giving up 16 hits, allowed 11 walks. Every St. John’s starter scored at least one run.
Lackawanna pounded out 14 hits but left 11 runners on base.
Pierce had two doubles and scored three runs
Lackawana finishes the season at 39-17.
