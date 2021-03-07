The Enid News & Eagle has named Tarik Masri sports editor.
Masri grew up and attended high school in Grove. He is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor’s degree in multi-disciplinary studies.
While at OU, he worked in the OU Athletics communications department assisting media personnel covering university sports. He also posted game highlights for social media, wrote media guides and operated stadium scoreboards. Masri also served as a senior sports writer for the OU Daily, where he covered OU gymnastics, spring football and men’s and women’s basketball.
Masri worked as a freelance sports reporter for the News & Eagle before being named sports editor.
“We’re excited to have Tarik join us at the News & Eagle,” said Publisher Cindy Allen. “He is a talented sports reporter and writer, and we know he will be an engaging storyteller for our athletes and sports teams in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.”
Masri may be contacted by email at tmasri@enid news.com or by calling (580) 548-8153.
