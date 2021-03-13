Mark Campbell - Hole In One
3.12.2021
Hole #4
100 yards
Pitching Wedge
Witnesses: Richard Minton
Sean Gaisford
Three Blisses
July 22, 1926 - March 10, 2021 Funeral services for SeCoy Windler will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, in the Ladusau-Evans Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. SeCoy was born July 2, 1926, in Covington, Oklahoma, and passed peacefully on March 10, …
ENID — A Celebration of Life for William "Bill" Wilhoit, 70, of Enid, will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 15, 2021, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be made at www.ladusauevans.com.
The Memorial Service and balloon release celebrating Kimberly Bloss DeGrant will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday March 14 in the Meadowlake Park pavilion #6. All family and friends are welcome. Condolences may be shared at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
