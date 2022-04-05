WAUKOMIS — Pioneer freshman Austin Mari proudly claimed a 1.000 batting average after the Mustangs’ 15-2 run-rule victory over Oklahoma Bible Academy Monday at John D. Riesen Field.
Mari drove in a run with a single during Pioneer’s seven-run outburst in the bottom of the third in his first varsity at-bat.
“It felt really good,” Mari said. “Switching schools from Chisholm to Pioneer, I really wanted to help the team out. I was a little nervous, but I got the hit.”
Mari’s hit was the highlight of a day where the Mustangs raised their record to 22-0. His teammates were his biggest cheerleaders.
“Everybody was excited for him,” said Pioneer coach Dave Riesen. “It’s really neat seeing him get that first hit. He will always remember that first high school hit, especially the way he hit the ball. He really smoked it.”
Mari had been used exclusively as a courtesy runner this season.
“He’s got a chance to make a nice little player for us if he keeps working like he has been,” Riesen said. “At this point of the season, we’re pretty set, but you never know if injuries are going to happen. It’s nice to have some guys who you can have step in and do the job if needed.”
Brayden Drewke was three-for-three with four RBI. Ty Parker was two-for-two with three runs scored, two doubles and two RBI. Jacob Munholland had two RBI. Leyton Parker and Dakota Wingo scored twice. Wing, Dayton Thrower and Cole Koontz had RBI.
PHS scored seven runs in the first and third and one in the second.
Starting pitcher Hunter Koontz allowed seven hits and two runs over his three innings. The game was stopped after 3½ innings because of the run-rule.
“I thought we swung the bats really well,” Riesen said. “I’m really pleased with that.”
OBA did all of its damage in the third when Bodie Boydstun slammed a pitch over the left field fence to score Jud Cheatham, who had doubled. Cole Davis followed Boydstun with a double and Harry Nunez singled an out later, but Koontz struck out Erza Reese to end the inning.
The Trojans, who will visit Dover Tuesday, dropped to 4-10.
“I think it’s the best team Pioneer has had since I’ve been here,” said fifth-year OBA coach James Cheatham. “They swing the bats well from one to nine. When you don’t have any gaps, you’re going to be very, very competitive.”
Pioneer is scheduled to host Cimarron Tuesday, but Riesen said that would depend on the availability of umpires. He won’t know that until Tuesday morning.
