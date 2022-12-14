Enid News & Eagle
The Manuel family is being honored for leading the Seiling Wildcats to the B-3 football championship and the Class B state finals.
Son Kaden was named the district MVP by league coaches while dad Gary was the coach of the year.
Seiling’s Cody Pester is the offensive MVP while Covington-Douglas’ Derrek Daugherty is the defensive MVP.
Pester, the lone senior, among the honorees, will be one of six district representatives for the 8-man all-star game in July where he will be joined by split end Connor Cox of Canton, lineman Colten Bowen of Seiling, running back Ricky Woodruff of Waukomis, defensive lineman Newt Hutchison of Seiling and linebacker Carson Osterhout of Okeene.
Alternates are quarterback-defensive back Hudson Scott, linebacker Will Blood and running back-receiver William McIntosh of Canton, running back Zach Beshears and Caleb Moody of Southwest Covenant, and linemen Tyler Vanover of Waukomis and Austin Jordan of Covington-Douglas. Canton’s Caleb Howell will be the all-star coach.
Woodruff, Bowman, Jordan, Moody and Cox were joined on the first team offense by quarterback Ford Smith of Covington-Douglas, running back William Karbs of Okeene, lineman Jacob Rutz of Canton, receiver Hudson Hamar of Seiling and at-large Gabe Ross of Southwest Covenant.
Blood, Osterhout, Vanover, Hutchinson and Scott were joined on the first team defense by defensive lineman-linebacker Andrew Arnold of Southwest Covenant, defensive backs Gavin Hooten of Covington-Douglas and Trace Brunk of Southwest Covenant and at-large Luke Swartwood of Canton.
The second team offense consisted of quarterback Asher Hoover of Southwest Covenant, running backs JayC Hooten of Covington-Douglas and Beshears, linemen Jordan Brown of Okeene, Sam Pittman of Seiling, Blake Vogel of Covington-Douglas and Dean Hunt of Canton, receivers Hunter Morrison of Okeene and McIntosh, and at-large Miguel Tarango of Covington-Douglas.
The second team all-district defense consisted of linebackers Zeke Williams of Southwest Covenant and Blake Chain of Seiling, linemen Yovany Duarte of Seiling and Chance Betts of Southwest Covenant, linebacker Bip Altamirano, backs Cache Pierson of Covington-Douglas, Kale Shaloy of Okeene and Rush Hunt of Seiling and at-larges Dallas Ives of Waukomis and Caden Wehmuller of Southwest Covenant.
