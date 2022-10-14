WAUKOMIS — Kaden Manuel threw for 225 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another 128 yards and two scores to lead No. 3 Seiling to a 64-14 mercy rule victory over Waukomis Thursday.
Manuel connected with Cody Pester on scoring passes of 23, 62 and 52 yards and with Hudson Hamar on a 14-yard TD strike. He had scoring runs of 10 and 57 yards as the Wildcats raised their record to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in District B-3.
“He’s a stud,’’ said Waukomis coach Rustin Donaldson of Manuel. “He has some really good players around him. They have played together for a long time.’’
Manuel could second the latter. He has played with Pester since the sixth grade.
“He’s always been there for me,’’ Manuel said. “I had great pass protection today. They were in a four-man front which we haven’t seen much this year, but my linemen did well. We executed things well.’’
Waukomis threw the ball more than usual. Donalson said the Chiefs were looking for more balance after an 0-for-4 passing night in last week’s 24-8 loss to Okeene.
The Chiefs threw four interceptions in the first quarter — one of which Hamar returned 40 yards for a touchdown. Waukomis held Seiling on downs after the first interception but the Wildcats drove 58 and 55 yards for scores in between Hamar’s TD return to take 30-0 lead.
The Chiefs lost a fumble at the Wildcats’ 37. Seiling scored seven plays later on a 24-yard run by Rush Hunt.
“We played well on both sides,’’ said Seiling coach Gary Manuel. “We were able to get a short field thanks to the turnovers.’’
Donaldson said the Chiefs had too many breakdowns.
“We knew we had to make them earn it,’’ he said. “We would have a good play, but then we would have a breakdown here and breakdown there. That’s something we have to fix. We have to get better. The next two weeks are going to be really big for us.’’
Donaldson did not second guess throwing the ball more. He pointed out running the ball would be difficult against Seiling’s fast and physical line.
Chiefs quarterback Dallas Ives did end up throwing TD passes of nine yards to Bip Altamarino and 26 yards to Tyler Vanover late in the second period to cap drives of 61 and 66 yards. Altamirano ran for the two-point conversion after the second score.
“We made passing a priority in practice,’’ Donaldson said. “It showed a little bit that we don’t throw the ball much, but we got better. We did make some plays in the end.’’
Donaldson was pleased that the Chiefs continued to play hard despite the lopsided score.
“When you get in games like this, it’s easy to lay down and let them win,’’ he said. “We didn’t do that.’’
Waukomis was effective with “Utah’’ passes toward the end of the game.
“We do that all the time,’’ Donaldson said “We didn’t execute it as well today. We’ll put the work in next week and move on.’’
Kaden Manuel said stopping Waukomis’ Ricky Woodruff was the top priority for the Wildcats’ defense. Woodruff rushed for 20 yards on six carries.
“We knew we had to stop him,’’ he said. “We did a good job limiting the big plays.’’
Seiling did have 100 yards in penalties, something which coach Manuel said they would address on Monday.
