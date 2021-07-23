FARMINGTON, N.M. — The Majors scored ten runs in the third inning, including a three-run homer by Carson Benge to run away with an 18-4 win in their first game of pool play at the Connie Mack World Series on Friday, July 23.
The game ended by run rule when they reached the fifth inning, but the team will head into their final two pool games with a plus-14 run differential, which may come in handy if the final pool standings come down to a tie-breaker.
Enid had 16 hits in the game, coming from ten different players.
“I’m not unhappy, that’s for sure,” Webb said after his first game coaching in the World Series.
He said he thought it took his team a bit of time to adjust to playing in a new stadium. Webb said the stadium sits in front of a wide-open backdrop, which he says made it difficult for his batters to locate the ball at the plate.
The team did score two runs in the first on an RBI-single from Benge and again when Benge stole home on a dropped third strike. Enid couldn’t get anything going in the second, but went on a massive run in the the third and never looked back.
The Majors made it seven batters before recording their first out, scoring five runs on five hits in that period. Enid finally recorded its first out on a hard line drive that was caught by Carson Padilla.
“We didn’t miss very many barrels there early, it was good,” Webb said. “We were aggressive, the boys said that it was kind of hard to pick up (the ball). The backdrop was really open, so it took us a minute to adjust and then once we figured it out we just did what we’ve been doing here lately. We hit the ball really well.”
Three batters later, Benge hit a home run to extend Enid’s lead to 12-0 going into the bottom of the third inning.
The Majors didn’t let up in the fourth either. A string of seven consecutive batters registered a hit in the inning, starting with an RBI-double by Kade Goeke. Bryce Logan drove in two more on a triple on the next at-bat and Cayden Brumbaugh drove him with a home run two pitches later.
Webb said he doesn’t think the team’s blowout opening win in the World Series will have an effect on the team’s mindset.
“We understand what we are, we understand where we’re at and what we’re doing,” he said. “I got told a long time ago, that there’s a fine line between being cocky and confident. I don’t think we’re being cocky at all, but I think if you’re going to be successful in life and in this game, you’ve got to have a self-worth that’s pretty high and my guys believe in themselves right now, which is nice to have.”
Benge, an Oklahoma State commit, finished the game three for three with four RBIs.
“He took a couple of bad hacks in his first at-bat and I was like ‘Man, he’s not seeing it very well,’ then he hits a ground ball through the right side.”
Former Enid Plainsman Maddux Mayberry started the game for Enid and pitched three innings. He threw 39 pitches which will make him available to play again starting on Sunday, July 25. Webb said it was his plan all along to keep Mayberry around 35 pitches.
He allowed one hit and no runs, while striking out three batters and walking none. Future NOC Jet Nate Herchock pitched the final two innings and allowed one hit and three earned runs. He struck out two and walked three.
Deer Creek’s Ty Hammack was two for four with two RBIs. Will Edmunson went two for three at the plate with an RBI and Goeke finished one for three with an RBI.
The Majors play next on Saturday, July 24 at 1:30 p.m. against Knights Baseball (Nashville, Tenn.). Nights Baseball lost their opening game to the Colton Nighthawks on Friday, July 23, 11-5.
ENID 18, FARMINGTON 4
Enid 20(10) 60x x — 18 16 2
Farmington 000 22x x — 4 2 4
WP — Mayberry 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 SO, 0 BB; LP — Long 2.3 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB; Majors — Brumbaugh 2-4, 2 RBI (home run); Benge 3-3, 4 RBI (home run); McCracken 1-1; Hammack 2-4, 2 RBI; Hill 1-1; Kerr 1-4, 1 RBI; Payne 1-4; Logan 2-3, 2 RBI; Daugherty 0-2, 1 RBI; Edmunson 2-3, 1 RBI; Goeke 1-3, 1 RBI; Farmington — King 0-3; H. Martin 1-3, 1 RBI; J. Martin 0-1; A. Chang 0-2; R. Chang 0-2; Krakow 0-2, 1 RBI; Trujillo 0-2; Whalen 0-1; Padilla 0-1; McGaha 1-1;
