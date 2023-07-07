Enid Majors’ Zane Wilson was overpowering in no-hitting the Burkburnett Black Sox Thursday in the first round of pool play at the Connie Mack South Plains Regional at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Wilson, a Shawnee High grad, struck out 11, including the last seven batters, in an 8-0 Majors run-rule victory.
Wilson walked two and needed help from his defense on only four outs.
“It feels great,” Wilson said. “My slider was working, my fastball was working ... even the changeup was working. I started to get in the groove in the third and kept it going. I was trying not to think about a no-hitter. It was great. We played great today.”
“He did exactly what he was supposed to do,” said Enid coach Dylan Norsen.
The Majors, 20-0-1, scored three in the first, one in the second and four in the fifth. Every starter reached base. Trevin Pettigrew had three RBI and scored a run. Alex Conover had an RBI triple in the second and scored twice. Brock Slater was 2-for-2 and scored twice.
McCage Hartling scored what would prove to be the game-ending run when he singled in the fifth and reached third on an error. He scored on a Cooper Jarnagin ground out.
Garrett Shull and Carson Moore also scored.
The Majors will face the Dallas Mustangs Gilbreath — a 3-1 loser to UBC Badarack — at 8:15 p.m. Friday in pool play.
Games will start at 9 a.m. Friday at David Allen.
