The Enid Majors virtually walked past the Oklahoma Express, 12-4, in run-rule fashion in a battle of previous unbeatens at the Connie Mack State Baseball Tournament Friday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The defending champion Majors, Oklahoma Express and Shockers Red were considered to be the top three teams in the tournament but walks would bring the Express to a crawl.
Express pitchers issued 10 walks and hit two more batters — 10 of whom scored.
Josh Wulfert really made the Express pitchers pay for their wildness with five RBI — a two-RBI double that gave the Majors a 5-4 lead in the fourth and a three-RBI triple in the fifth to highlight a seven-run outburst. Garrett Shull had the only other hit in the inning — an RBI single.
Wulfert was moved up to the lead-off spot by acting Majors coach Brad Gore, who was subbing for Dylan Norsen, who was attending a wedding in Loveland, Colo.
“He has a good understanding what he wants to do at the plate,’’ Gore said of Wulfert. “He’s a real mature kid who had some good at-bats today and made them pay when we needed it.’’
Wulfert definitely had a good understanding being at the plate with the bases loaded and the game on the line. The double was preceded by two walks and a Cooper Jarnagin single. The triple was preceded by five walks, a hit batsmen and a Jarnagin fly out.
“When they walked all those guys, I was ready,’’ Wulfert said. “I was thinking this guy is going to be in the zone so I jumped on it. I just saw fastball and swung at it and found barrel and found a gap. I was really seeing it well today.’’
He savored the pressure.
“It’s a good feeling,’’ he said. “I love being in that situation. There’s a little pressure on you, but that’s how I love to play.’’
Wulfert is from Farmington, N.M. — the site of the Connie Mack World Series. His family recently moved to Stillwater. He has signed to play for Midland (Texas) Community College.
“Oklahoma is a little hotter than I’m used to, but it’s pretty good,’’ he said. “It would be awesome if we could come back and play there.’’
The Majors scored three times in the first on RBI singles by Shull, winning pitcher Alex Conover and McCage Hartling. Hartling, Trevin Pettigrew and Jake Kennedy had bases-loaded walks in the fifth.
Conover allowed five hits in going the distance. He struck out six and walked two.
His lone mistake was giving up a three-run homer to Brayden Armstrong in the second. Luke Bourland gave the Express a 4-3 lead in the third when he singled, advanced to third after a throwing error and a wild pitch and scored on a sac fly by Klete Finley.
He had three strikeouts the last two innings.
“You have to give him a lot of credit,’’ Gore said. “He did a great job. He fought through some adversity. He is a real competitor. He threw a lot of strikes. He’s a real warrior.’’
The Majors, 2-0 in the tournament, were playing the Shockers Black late Friday.
They face Risin Baseball at 6 p.m. Saturday in their final game of pool play.
“If we keep playing like this, we’re going to be in good shape,’’ Gore said.
