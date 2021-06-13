Enid Majors coach Kris Webb foresaw the future Sunday at the concluding day of the Enid Festival at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Sunday.
Webb was impressed when Nate Herchock, Zac McEachern and Blake Priest combined for a four-hitter and 15 strikeouts, in a 3-1 win over the Woodward Travelers.
He indicated if one thought that was good, wait until you saw Kenton Ruthardt against Blackwell in the next game.
“He’s really good,’’ Webb said.
He was.
Ruthardt, making his first start of the season, struck out nine in three innings in a 14-0 Majors run-rule victory to boost their record to 8-0. He walked one and another reached on an error.
“You can’t make any errors if you don’t put any balls in play,’’ Webb said. “That’s good stuff.’’
The Majors scored 11 runs in the first and three in the second as the game was called for the run-rule after Ruthardt, a Cowley County signee out of Deer Creek Edmond, struck out the side in the third. He needed only 50 pitches for the three innings.
“His stuff was good,’’ Webb said when asked if the Majors got anything out of the game. “It’s always better to play than not to play, We were having fun.’’
Ty Hammack and Kade Goeke both homered for the Majors. Hammack also had a double and three RBI. Ian Daugherty had four RBI with a triple and a single. Bryce Logan had a triple and a single and two RBI.
“Hammack really hit the ball hard over the fence,’’ Webb said. “We showed some good power.’’
MAJORS 3, WOODWARD TRAVELERS 1
Herchock, McEachern and Priest proved to be overpowering. Woodward’s only run came when Jace Berry drove in Cooper Long with a single in the fourth, Tabor Marlatt singled to put runners on first and third but Herchock struck out Gunnar Oaks to end the inning.
McEachern pitched a perfect fifth and sixth with four strikeouts. Priest allowed a lead-off single in the seventh but struck out the side after that to end the game.
Herchock allowed three hits and struck out eight over his four innings.
“We have a pretty talented roster and that begins with the pitching staff,’’ Webb said. “We’re excited about what that can hold for us moving forward to next weekend’s (Connie Mack0 regional qualifier, the (national) regional and state tournaments.
“Herchock dominated for four innings. McEachern was good for two, and Blake Priest did pretty much what I wanted to see him in the closers role. He did his job.’’
Travelers pitchers Karsten Baggs and Wyatt Jones held the Majors to six hits. Three of those came in the third when Enid scored twice to take a 3-0 lead.
Cayden Brumbaugh, who was three-for-three, had a two-out double, and scored on a single by Daugherty. Hammock singled in courtesy runner Bryce Logan to make it 3-0.
Will Edmunson gave the Majors a 1-0 lead in the second when he walked, went to third on a Jake McCool single and scored on a passed ball.
“Kudos to Baggs,’’ Webb said. “He did a good job pitching to contact. We barreled some balls. We couldn’t find the holes that game compared to the rest of the weekend when they were falling. Brumbaugh did a great job. He’s a big reason why we’re 8-0 right now.’’
The Majors will be off until at least Thursday when the Connie Mack Regional Qualifier opens at David Allen. The official bracket has not been set yet so Webb doesn’t know when his first game will be.’
OKLA. TRAVELERS 8, ENID MAJORS 1
Kaden Spray and Will Farr combined for a two-hitter as the Oklahoma Travelers defeated the Enid Plainsmen, 8-1 in the second game of the day.
Garrett Shull scored Enid’s lone run in the fourth when he walked, stole second and third. He scored on a throwing error while stealing third. Karter Simon and Zane Wiggins had Enid’s lone two hits, Spray and Farr combined for seven strikeouts.
The Travelers broke open the game in the third with three runs to go up 4-0. Enid committed three errors in the inning — including back-to-back errors which would have concluded a 1-2-3 inning.
Nash Hunter’s bases-loaded double brought home all three runs in the inning.
“They get a three spot instead of us having a 1-2-3 inning,’’ said Enid coach Brad Gore. “That's what happens when you don’t play defense and help your pitcher.’’
The Travelers added three more runs in the sixth on two wild pitches and an RBI sac fly by Theo Sutton. Connor Thompson drove in Bryson Dill with a single in the seventh.
Woodward left 15 runners on base.
Gore was pleased with starter Seth Carlson, who struck out five, and allowed only one earned run over four innings.
“Seth was really good today,’’ Gore said. “He threw extremely well, but we kicked the baseball around. It is what it is, we don’t have any excuses for that."
“We didn’t act like we wanted to be here today, and that’s unfortunate. We have to learn how to play the game and be mentally tougher than we were today.’’
The Plainsmen will be back in action at 6:30 p.m.Tuesday as part of David Allen’s College Night. It will be the last of four games where NOC Enid head coach Scott Mansfield can evaluate players for the future.
Enid has already participated in such nights at University of Central Oklahoma and Northwestern Oklahoma State, and has another scheduled at Seminole State College.
“Hopefully, we can get back up Tuesday,’’ Gore said.
Sunday's Linescores:
OKLA. TRAVELERS 8, ENID PLAINSMEN 1
Travelers 001 303 1 — 8 10 2
Plainsmen 000 100 0 — 1 2 3
WP — Spray, 4 innings, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts. LP — Carlson, 4 innings, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts. Travelers — Dill, 3-for-5, 2 runs scored; Hunter, 1-for-3, 3 RBI, double; Thompson, 2-for-5, run scored. Enid — Shull, run scored; Simon, 1-for-3; Wiggins, 1-for-3
ENID MAJORS 3, WOODWARD TRAVELERS 1
Travelers 000 100 0 — 1 4
Majors 012 000 x — 3 6 1
WP — Herchock, 4 innings, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks. Save — Priest.LP — Baggs, 5 innings, 6 hits, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk. Travelers — Berry, 2-for-3, RBI; Long, run scored. Majors — Brumbaugh, 3-for-3, run scored; Daugherty, 1-for-3, RBI; Hammock, 1-for-3, RBI; Logan, run scored; Edmunson, run scored; McCool, 1-for-3
ENID MAJORS 14, BLACKWELL 0
Blackwell 000 — 0 0 0
Majors (11)3x — 14 8 1
WP — Ruthardt, 3 innings, 0 H, 0 R, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Barringer, 2/3 inning, 7 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 1 strikeout, 3 walks. Majors — Logan, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, triple; Brumbaugh, 2 runs scored; Daugherty, 2-for-2, triple, 2 runs scored, 4 RBI; Hammock, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, double, home run, 4 RBI; Edmunson, 1-for-1, RBI; McCool, 2 runs scored; Kerr, run scored; Priest, run scored; Goeke, 1-for-1, 2 runs scored, home run, 2 RBI
