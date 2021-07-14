The Enid Majors come into the 2021 Connie Mack State Tournament on the heels of a win in the Connie Mack South Plains Regional last weekend, that earned them a place in the World Series next week in New Mexico.
The Majors haven’t lost a game so far this summer, going undefeated in all four the tournament’s they’ve played so far. They also come into the state tournament having beaten two of three teams selected in their pool, and have plenty of reason to feel confident going up against the third.
The Majors are set to play the Oklahoma Drillers 17U squad in the first game, four days after defeating the 18-under squad 10-2 in the semifinals of the Connie Mack South Plains Regional. The Majors and Drillers will play at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
In addition to the Drillers, the Majors will be in Pool A alongside the Southwest Shockers Black Team and the Woodward Travelers. Enid played the Shockers in the Connie Mack Qualifier, winning 13-0. The Travelers gave the Majors all they could handle the during the Enid Festival in early June, a game the Majors won 3-1.
Despite the success this season, and familiarity with their opponents, Majors head coach Kris Webb said it’s difficult to feel confident going into a baseball tournament, regardless of the circumstances.
“Baseball’s a crazy sport I wouldn’t say (I’m) confident, I just like my team,” Webb said. “I think they’re talented and I know I’m gonna throw some good guys out there and we’re gonna go do our best to continue competing and representing Enid well.”
The Majors will have to try to avoid looking ahead to next week, when they become the first Oklahoma team to ever compete in the Connie Mack World Series on July 23-31 in Farmington, N.M.
Last season, the Majors won their regional, weren’t able to turn around and win the state tournament, which Webb attributes to “taking their foot off the gas.”
Webb said he thinks his team may have been looking ahead to the Connie Mack Classic, which was held in Joplin, Mo., in place of the World Series due to COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico.
He said he’s going to do his best to make sure this squad is focused on bringing home the team’s third state title in program history.
“Anytime you’re in a tournament and at the end of it it says ‘state champion’ on it, it carries some weight,” he said. “It’s something that we would like to win. When you walk in the breezeway (at David Allen Memorial Ballpark) right there it says Connie Mack State champions and it says the years under it and we want to add 2021 to it.”
Webb said the Majors will be starting a combination of Maddux Mayberry (of Enid), Bode Brooks (of Tuttle), Keaton Ruthardt (of Deer Creek) and Nate Herchock (of Marlow) on the mound during the three pool play games, and Herchock will also be available out of the bullpen.
The Majors lineup will have several players missing during the tournament according to Webb.
Yukon’s Carson Benge comes into the tournament after being named the MVP of the South Plains Regional. He batted .632 over the weekend and was one-for-two in the finals with a sac-fly in the first inning.
Webb said that his team can’t afford to overlook the Drillers on Thursday, even though they’re a 17-under club.
“I know that Drillers’ (head coach Brian Scalf’s) organization is really good,” Webb said. “He’s got a bunch of small-school guys that compete and play hard and they’re a very talented group. They’re a 17U team, but that doesn’t mean anything to us. We’ve got to go out and think that they could beat us, because they very well can.
The Majors will play the Woodward Travelers at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and the Shockers Black on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Plainsmen excited for quality competition
The Majors aren’t the only Enid team coming off a tournament win last weekend. The Enid Plainsmen took first at the Big Fire Invitational in Weatherford and went undefeated through four games, and finished with a run differential of +41.
But it wasn’t the offense that encouraged Enid head coach Brad Gore the most, it was the pitching. He said he was specifically impressed with the number of strikes that were thrown, which is an area his pitchers have struggled in this season.
Gore said he hopes it’s a sign his young pitchers are starting to find their groove.
“We’re trying to just keep improving as we go,” he said. “We’ve made some strides and we’ve got a couple more opportunities to get a little bit better so that’s kind of what we’re focusing on.”
The Plainsmen will be facing the 18-under Oklahoma Drillers team on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Gore said that over the course of playing a difficult summer schedule, his team has started to understand that they can still hang around when playing these older, more experienced squads.
“If we play some ball, I don’t think we’re over-matched by any of them. I think obviously the favorites are the Majors and the Drillers, they have the older, more balanced lineups. I just think we have to go play and build off what we did last weekend, it’s gonna be tough, no doubt.
“All these clubs are good, the Shockers clubs are good, Bartlesville’s gonna bring some good clubs. It’s gonna be tough, but that’s kind of what we want, is to face good people and good competition and try to make our program better.”
Gore said the plan is to start junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Kennedy on the mound against the Drillers. They’ll face the Southwest Shockers Red Team on Friday at noon. The Plainsmen narrowly defeated the Shockers in the Connie Mack Qualifier 2-1 in June.
They’ll play Bartlesville on Saturday at noon before being seeded for the placement games on Sunday.
