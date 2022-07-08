Facing elimination a day after losing a game, the Enid Majors came out looking to stay alive in the Connie Mack Regional at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. The Majors took care of business, 2-1 in a duel.
“It’s always good to win,” said Majors coach Kris Webb. “We had our backs against the wall but the boys competed and got some timely hits and good pitching.”
Enid sent Gabe Murrell to the mound while the Shockers Red sent Hayden Lance. Murrell pitched five innings of shutout baseball, only allowing four hits while striking out three batters.
“Gabe has a phenomenal arm and has a bright future ahead of him. I’m glad he is with us,” Webb said.
Brett Pense closed the game for Enid, throwing two innings and allowing two hits and a run.
“Brett is a superstar,” Webb said. He is as good of a kid as they come. We are blessed to have him in the organization.”
“It’s always nice going out there when you have one of the best defenses in the country behind you,” Pense said. “I didn’t think the run I gave up was a big deal. I’ve been in that situation before. It’s nothing we can’t come back from.”
Both pitchers threw the ball well, but the difference-maker came in the bottom of the fifth when the Majors took a 2-0 lead. Garrett Shull got the scoring started with a RBI single before the Majors added a run on a sac fly later in the inning.
“If he doesn’t get the single, we don’t win,” Webb said of Shull’s hit to put Enid on the board. “It was a big hit, he is a really good player.”
The Shockers got their lone run in the top of the sixth off a single.
The time for Saturday’s Majors game was not available at time of publishing. It will be either 11:15 a.m. or 3:45 p.m. depending on the outcome of the final game of the night, which started at about 8 p.m.
