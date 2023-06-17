Enid News & Eagle
OKLAHOMA CITY — Carson Moore and Dallas Goodpasture combined for a four-hitter as the Enid Majors shut out MVP Dom of Norman, 4-0 in bracket play at the Big Fire OKC Big Friendly Classic at Putnam City High School Friday.
The Majors, 2-0 in the tournament, will be in a position to capture the top seed for Sunday’s championship round with a win over Dallas Spin Berry at 12:30 p.m. at Cashion High School.
The Enid Plainsmen, 1-2 in pool play, split two games at the University of Central Oklahoma, beating Dallas Spin Freeman, 10-4 and losing to Prestige Worldwide Baseball, 6-3.
Moore allowed four hits and struck out three with three walks for the Majors. MVP Dom’s Kolby Milburn was thrown out at the plate by right fielder Alex Conover in the sixth.
Goodpasture retired all three battrers he faced to save the win.
“Carson went out and pitched his butt off,’’ said Majors coach Dylan Norsen. “He was effective with his slider and change and stayed ahead of the hitters.’’
Cooper Jarnagin was three-for-four with two singles and a double with a run scored.
Moore got all the help he needed as the Majors scored twice in the first when Jarnagin singled, advanced to third on walks to Kyler Proctor and Conover and scored on a sac fly by Colton Strange. McCage Hartling singled in Proctor. James Humphrey had a bases-loaded single in the sixth to score Trevin Pettigrew, who had singled. Proctor followed with an RBI single to score Jake Kennedy, who had walked.
“We swung it pretty good,’’ Norsen said. “We hit the ball hard, but right at people at times. It feels great right now. We’re in real good shape for the No. 1 or No. 2 seed.’’
The top six seeds advance to the championship round.
The Majors are 11-0.
PLAINSMEN 10,
SPIN FREEMAN 4
Israel Gonzales struck out 10 in going the distance for the win. The Plainsmen, down 4-0, broke out with five runs in both the fifth and sixth.
Karter Simon’s two-RBI double was the big blow in the fifth. Dax Goeke had an RBI double and scored a run. Keon Young and Aidan Robinson had RBI singles.
Simon had an RBI double in the sixth. Goeke had an bases-loaded walk for an RBI. Bennett Percival had a sac fly for an RBI and Dezmon Mittlestet had an RBI single.
PRESTIGE WORLDWIDE 6, PLAINSMEN 3
Prestige Worldwide built up a 4-1 lead with two runs in the first and one each in the second and third. They secured the game with two runs in the sixth.
Robinson scored twice for the Plainsmen while Percival was two-for-three with two RBI — a single in the first and a sac fly in the sixth.Simon had an RBI sac fly in the fourth.
Whaetley Chaloupek took the loss, allowing seven hits but only three earned runs.
“The guys played hard all day,’’ said Plainsmen coach Brad Gore. “They didn’t give up and found a way to win the first game. Israel and Whaetley both threw well. We made a couple of big mistakes which hurt us in the second game.’’
The Plainsmen, 7-7-1, play Dallas Spin Sonnier at 10:15 p.m. at Oklahoma Chrstian University Saturday. They are 1-2 in pool play.
“I doubt if we will qualify (for Sunday),’’ Gore said. “They only count the first three games, but I saw a lot of good things today.’’
