NOC Enid signee Nate Herchock and recent Enid High grad Zach McEachern combined for the Enid Majors’ second straight no-hitter at the Connie Mack State Tournament with a 10-0 shutout of the Southwest Shockers Black at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Majors, 28-0, will play the Oklahoma Drillers at 5:30 p.m. in the championship game Sunday. The Drillers, the defending champions, took the B pool championship with an 11-2 win over the Southwest Shockers Red.
The Majors beat the Drillers, 10-2 last week in the semifinals of the Connie Mack South Plains Regional. They will be going for their first Connie Mack state title since 2016.
“We won this many,’’ said Majors coach Kris Webb, “now is not a good time to lose. They have a great program. They are itching to pay us back. We’ll do what we can do and see what happens.’’
Webb said he was undecided on his starting pitcher. Oklahoma State signee Carson Benge went the distance the last game against the Drillers.
“We have a bunch of arms available tomorrow,’’ Webb said. “We just hope we have one more run than they do.’’
Herchock struck out five over three innings, including the last four batters he faced. He walked four. McEachern struck out two and did not walk a batter.
“Herchock’s command wasn’t very good, but that happens sometime,’’ Webb said. “Sometimes you just have to battle through when you don’t have your stuff and find a way to compete. He did that and Zach shut the door.’’
McEachern said he “felt good and relaxed’’ in his one inning. He was effective with his curve and fastball.’
“Everything was good,’’ he said. “It felt good to be a part of a no-hitter.’’
Herchock said he felt good about his fastball and being a part of a no-hitter. The Shockers left runners on second and third in the first.
“I didn’t have much of a command, but they were swinging at everything,’’ he said.
The Majors scored three runs on one hit in the first, taking advantage of three walks. They added seven on six hits in the second.
Ian Daugherty had three RBI with a sac fly in the first run and a two-RBI double in the second. Benge had a two-RBI single in the second and scored twice. Maddux Mayberry had a double and an RBI single in the second and scored. Will Edmundson had an RBI triple in the second.
Eight of the nine starters scored. Ty Hammack had two singles and scored twice. Cayden Brumbaugh, Zandt Payne and Kade Goeke also scored for the Majors.
The Majors outscored their opponents 37-2 in winning all three game by run-rule margins.
“We absolutely got something out of all three games,’’ Webb said, “We did what we needed to do. We needed guys to work. We needed guys to get their at-bats.’’
Win or lose Sunday, the Majors will be headed to the Connie Mack World Series in Farmington, N.M., later in the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.