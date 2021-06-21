ENID, Okla. — The Enid Majors could have been nonchalant before Sunday’s Connie Mack Regional qualifier final against the OKC Sandlot at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Majors, being the host team, have an automatic berth for the tournament, which will run July 7-11 at David Allen.
They sure didn’t act like it.
Carson Benge, Zac McEachern and Blake Priest combined for a three-hitter, and tournament MVP Ty Hammock homered in a 5-0 victory that boosted Enid’s record to 12-0.
“Our goals are to come out and do the best we can,’’ said Majors coach Kris Webb. “We have talked about the strength of our team this summer is to play defense and get timely hits.’’
Hammack had a solo homer in the fifth to make it 3-0 and had RBI double in the seventh to drive in Ian Daugherty, who led off with a triple. Hammock scored on a Drake Kerr single.
“Ty had been really good for us in the middle of the infield,’’ Webb said of his MVP. “He’s been everything that we wanted him to be and more. We’re excited for his future. It’s going to be exciting to watch him the next month and a half.’’
Hammack said it “felt great’’ to be the tournament MVP.
“It was a good tournament for us,’’ he said. “We were wanting to come out here and dominate every game.’’
Hammack said his homer “felt good off the bat’’ and that he "saw the ball well.’’
The Majors took a 2-0 lead in the first. They loaded the bases on a single by Bryce Logan, a fielder’s choice by Benge and Hammack being hit by a pitch. Will Edmundson’s infield single scored Logan. Benge came home on another infield single by Kerr.
That would be all the support the Majors pitching would do.
Oklahoma State signee Benge struck out eight and allowed only one hit and one walk over four innings..
“I just came back from a few days of rest and that really helped,’’ he said. “I felt great today. I felt like I was in zone and could challenge the hitters. It’s pretty cool and a lot of fun to come out and beat the other teams.’’
McEachern allowed one hit and struck out one in the fifth. Priest allowed one hit and walked one. He saved the shutout by striking out Chacne Cox with runners on first and third in the seventh.
The Sandlot had runners on second and third with one out in the third, but Benge struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
“When our pitchers are throwing like that, it makes it easier for us in the field,’’ Hammack said.
The Majors will be off until Thursday and Friday when they will play four games at a tournament at Northwestern Oklahoma State in Alva.
“This was a big weekend for us,’’ Webb said. “We want to carry this into the regional in two more weeks. Our goal is to become the first Oklahoma team to get to Farmington (Connie Mack World Series).’’
MAJORS 5, SANDLOT 0
Majors 200 010 2 — 5 9 0
Sandlot 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
WP — Benge, 4 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Holzhammer, 6 innings, 6 hits, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks. Majors — Logan, 2-for-3, run scored; Benge, run scored; Daugherty, 1-for-4, run scored, triple; Hammock, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, home run, double, 2 RBI; Edmundson, 1-for-3, RBI; kerr, 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Goeke, 1-for-2. Sandlot — Carter, 1-for-3; Holzhammer, 1-for-2; Rodman, 1-for-3, double
