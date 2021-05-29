WOODWARD — Maddux Mayberry threw a one-hitter as the Enid Majors shut Marlow, 4-0 at the Woodward Memorial Day Tournament Friday.
Mayberry needed only 80 pitches to throw the Majors’ second straight shutout in the tournament.
“He made a really good first impression,’’ said second-year coach Kris Webb about Mayberry, who played on the Plainsmen summer team last year. “He was really, really efficient.’’
Drake Kerr of Vici and Ian Daugherty of Kingfisher had RBI singles for the Majors. Karen Rumbaugh of Edmond Santa Fe scored twice. Kerr and Daugherty also scored. Brody Brooks of Tuttle and Enid’s Blake Priest had combined for a one-hitter in the Majors’ 7-0 win over the Mudcats Thursday.
Brooks struck out four in throwing only 82 pitches over six innings. Priest struck out two.
“Brody was really dominant,’’ Webb said. “He did a good job forcing soft contact. We had two double plays as we really efficient.’’
Brooks and Enid’s Kade Goeke were both one-of-two at the plate with two RBI. Carson Benge was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
The Majors will play the Southwest Shockers at 11:45 a.m. and the Woodward Travelers 18-under team at 2:15 p.m. Saturday. If they win both games, they will be playing for the championship Sunday.
