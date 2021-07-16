The Enid Majors didn’t show any letdown after winning the Connie Mack South Plains Regional Sunday in the opening round of the state CM tournament at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Ian Daugherty had five RBI with a two-RBI double in the first and a three-run homer in the second as the Majors run-ruled the Oklahoma Drillers 17s, 16-2 in five innings.
Bode Brooks struck out eight while allowing four hits and walking two in going the distance.
“This (state) is important to us,’’ said Enid coach Kris Webb. “We don’t want to take away from this thing. We haven’t won it yet as this group (Enid did not win state last year after winning the regional). It’s on our high profile list to win this weekend.’’
“I think I was more locked-in after we won the regionals, because what’s ahead of us,’’ Brooks said.
Every Majors starter scored at least one run. Daugherty scored three times. Jake McCool, Zandt Payne, Drake Kerr, Ty Hammack and Cayden Brumbaugh all scored twice.
Daugherty’s two-RBI double was the big blow in the seven-run first. Payne had a two-RBI triple and Will Edmundson and McCool had RBI singles.
Enid had only two hits in an eight-run second, taking advantage of five walks: Daugherty’s three-run homer over the left field wall and two-RBI double by Bryce Logan. Carson Benge also had a sac-fly for an RBI.
“He (pitcher Gavin Houston) just gave me a good pitch to hit and I put a good swing on it,’’ Daugherty said. “I’m just trying to do the best I can for the team. We had to focus as a group and get a win.’’
Brooks struggled in his one start at the regionals, but virtually had no pressure Thursday with the big lead.
He allowed single runs in the second and fourth, but struck out the side in the third and retired the last six batters, including four on strikeouts.
“I was throwing more strikes tonight,’’ Brooks said, “which was big compared to my last outing. It was a little bit of a challenge after you get a big lead because of all those long layoffs. That can distract you from what’s important, but I was focused – not on strikeouts, but throwing strikes.’’
“Bode was pitching downhill and throwing hard,’’ Webb said. “He had a good breaking ball, and he did all the things we needed him to do.’’
The Majors scored their other run in the fifth when Kade Goeke singled in McCool.
The Majors continue pool play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday against the Woodward Travelers, who shut out the Shockers Black, 4-0.
Keaton Ruthardt will start for Enid.
“It is what it is,’’ said Webb, a former Woodward assistant. “You go play whoever is over there and do your best.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.