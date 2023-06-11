ENID, Okla. — The Enid Majors left no doubt which team was best in the state Connie Mack Tournament Sunday, June 11, 2023, at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Majors run-ruled the Oklahoma Express, 9-1, to collect their third straight state tournament championship. It was fourth run-rule win out of five games. They outscored opponents 49-8.
“It’s not easy to win this tournament," said acting coach Brad Gore, who was filling in for Majors head coach Dylan Norsen. “I told them if they did that they get to put the number on the wall (at the David Allen ballpark entrance) for the duration of this stadium. It’s a big deal.
“I really like the way the guys play. It’s a unique group of individuals and super-talented guys who just play the right way.’’
No one was more unique than tournament Most Valuable Player Garrett Shull, who hit .461 with seven RBI, two doubles and two triples. He had an on-base percentage of .650.
“It feels good,’’ he said. “The game is a lot easier when you have a whole team playing for one goal. When the game is fun, everything works right. Hitting is contagious. It shows every game we play. Somebody gets a hit, then somebody else, and we have four on the board.’’
“I’m glad he’s here in Enid and not somewhere else,’’ Gore said of Shull. “He’s a phenomenal talent who does a lot of things really good.’’
Stull was officially 0 for 2 with a walk and hit by a pitch, but his teammates took up the slack with a six-run outburst in the second to go up 7-0.
Colton Strange’s three-RBI double was the big blow of the inning.
Josh Wulfert was three for three with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Enid’s Cooper Jarnagin was three for four with two runs scored and an RBI double. McCage Hartling was one for two with a walk-off sacrifice fly in the fifth that scored Wulfert to make it 9-1.
Carson Moore was two for two with a run scored and an RBI single in the first. Trevin Pettigrew was one for two with a double and a run scored. Enid’s James Humphrey was one for two with two runs scored and a RBI single in the second.
Jake Kennedy went the distance, allowing only two hits — both by NOC Enid signee Cale Wetwiska. Wetwiska’s single to open the third broke a string of 16 shutout innings by Kennedy. Kennedy struck out four while walking four. The only run came in the third when Owen Coil had a bases-loaded walk.
“Their coach came up to me and said, ‘It seems like if you get one run, it’s over with that guy (Kennedy) pitching,'" Gore said. “It’s been pretty much that way for the last two years (at Enid High). If you get him a lead, he will dominate.’’
Kennedy said all three of his pitches were working. He laughed when reminded his hitless streak ended.
“You can give up a hit here and there,’’ he said. “I just let my defense do the work with a bunch of ground balls and get everybody get involved.’’
Kennedy and Shull savored the state title that eluded them at EHS last spring (loss to Bixby in 6A finals).
“A state championship always feels good,’’ Shull said.
“There haven’t been that many Majors teams do it in the past few years,’’ Kennedy said. “I’m glad we got to do it with a bunch of good players.’’
Gore, who coached both the Majors and Plainsmen summer teams in the tournament, noted all three titles were won with different groups.
“It’s a classy group of guys who don’t chirp from the dugout,’’ Gore said. “They just play hard and do their jobs. I’m proud of the way they represented the Majors and represented Enid.’’
Connie Mack State Championship
MAJORS 9, OK EXPRESS 1
Express 001 00 — 0 2 0
Majors 161 01 — 9 12 1
WP — Kennedy, 5 innings, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks. LP — Finley, 2 innings, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks. Express — Wetwiska, 2-for-3; Bourland, run scored; Coil, RBI. Majors — Wulfert, 3-for-3, 2 runs scored, double; Jarnagin, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI, double; Hartling, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI; Moore, 2-for-2, run scored, RBI; Strange, 1-for-3, 3 RBI, triple; Pettigrew, 1-for-2, run scored, double; Humphrey, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI
