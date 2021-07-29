FARMINGTON, N.M. — The win sets the Majors up for a matchup with D-BAT United on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. D-Bat is the only other undefeated team remaining in the tournament and were the favorites to win it all coming into the tournament.
Priest scored a run on an RBI-single before Ian Daugherty scored another on an RBI-double. The Kingfisher native had three RBIs and was three for five at the plate, with two of his hits coming on doubles.
He’s had extra base hits in his last four games at the World Series including two home runs.
“People are gonna get tired of us talking about that kid right? I don’t even know what to say about him other than I’m glad he’s on my team.”
Benge pitched 3 and two third innings, allowing three hits and no runs while walking one batter and striking out seven. One of the team’s top hitters, Benge also had a good game at the plate, going two for three with two RBIs.
The Majors have now scored 67 runs in their six World Series games, including a three-run game that was called in the second inning due to weather.
D-Bat will have the benefit of coming into the game with a full days rest after making it through pool play with the top seed. The loser of Friday’s matchup will have to win two more games in order to advance to the finals on Saturday, July 31 at 7:15 p.m.
