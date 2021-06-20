OKC Sandlot scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to defeat the Enid Plainsmen 4-3 for the Pool B championship of a Connie Mack Regional qualifier Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Sandlot will play the Enid Majors at 5:30 p.m. Sunday for the championship, but both teams have qualified for the National Qualifier at David Allen July 7-11. The Majors automatically qualified as the host team.
The Majors completed a sweep of the A bracket with an 8-1 win over the Wichita Grays White behind 10 strikeouts from NOC Enid signee Nate Herchock and three RBI from Kingfisher’s Ian Daugherty.
The Sandlot’s Patton Pitts drove in Sam Rodman in on a single. Rodman, who started the inning at second (Connie Mack rules) had appeared to be out on third on a sacrifice attempt by Chance Cox, but the umpire ruled Rodman had knocked the ball out of third baseman Jake Kennedy’s glove.
“It was a judgment call,’’ said Enid coach Brad Gore. “I thought he had tagged him, but they said he knocked the ball out of his glove. It is what it is.’’
Enid had sent the game into extra innings when center fielder Seth Carlson threw out Carson Lee trying to score from third on a fly ball by Rodman in the seventh.
Kennedy had been picked off second in the Plainsmen eighth, and reliever Brevan Carter struck out the next two batters.
“It was a really good baseball game,’’ Gore said. “I thought our kids played extremely hard against a really good team. We had some guys do some things that they needed to do. When we got in crunch time, we made some mistakes, but that’s going to happen with a young team. The kids play with character and heart, and we just got caught on some things because we’re young.’’
The Plainsmen scored a run in the first, second and third to take a 3-1 lead. Brock Slater drove in the first two runs with singles, the second being on a bunt. Carlson bunted in McGage Hartling in the third.
The Plainsmen, though, managed only one hit — a Carlson single in the sixth — the rest of the game.
OKC Sandlot tied the game in the fifth with two runs on a Lee single and a ground out.
The Plainsmen will face Wichita Gray White at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
MAJORS 8, WICHITA GRAYS WHITE 1
While Herchock struck out 10 out of a possible 12 outs, his day was clouded by five walks and two hit batsmen, which was why he was pulled after four innings.
“To be honest, Herchock wasn’t as sharp as we wanted him to be,’’ said Majors coach Kris Webb. “He threw a bunch of balls and got deep in counts. His pitch count was pretty high, which is why he didn’t finish much of the game.’’
Herchock allowed only a lead-off single by Cooper Smith. Wichita got its lone run on the strength of two walks, a hit batsman and an error.
“When he was in the zone, he was really tough to hit,’’ Webb said.
Maddux Mayberry allowed only one hit in three innings of scoreless relief and did not walk a batter.
“He is a downhill strike thrower,’’ Webb said of Mayberry. “He was dominant.’’
“I just tried to pitch to contact,’’ Mayberry said. “I wanted to get a lot of ground balls and not get behind in the count.’’
Daugherty had an RBI single in the first, an RBI double in the third and an RBI sac fly in the fourth to pace an 11-hit attack.
“I was just doing whatever I could to put us in the best position to win,’’ he said.
Bryce Logan was three for four with a double and two singles and a run scored. Cayden Brumbaugh had two RBI with a bases-loaded walk in the fourth and an RBI double in the sixth.
Ty Hammock drove in two runs with a sac fly in the first and a double in the second. Kade Goeke was two-for-three with two singles and two runs scored.
Mayberry helped his own cause with an RBI single in the fourth.
“We did a good job of putting the ball into play,’’ Webb said. “When we got guys into scoring position, we scored them.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.