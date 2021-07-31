With a 9-0 run-rule win over the Colton Nighthawks (California) Friday, July 30, the Majors now need to win one game in two tries against D-BAT United on Saturday to win the Connie Mack World Series.
The Majors handed D-BAT it’s first and only loss of the Connie Mack World Series on Thursday, July 29, 10-2 in five innings. Enid was confident going into the game, but even head coach Kris Webb said he didn’t know how well they’d stack up against one of the premier programs in the country.
The Majors will be the clear favorites in the rematch, but come into the championship game with pressure that didn’t exist when they were playing the underdog role.
Kingfisher native Ian Daugherty gave the Majors their first run of the day on Friday on an sacrifice fly in the first inning. He also scored their final run, a two-run walk-off homer that gave Enid the eight-run lead it needed to finish the game in a six inning run-rule.
“The first thing that comes to mind is that when I grow up, I wanna be like Ian Daugherty.” Enid head coach Kris Webb said after the game.
Daugherty was two for three at the plate with four RBIs.
The Oklahoma State commit has now had three straight games with multiple hits and has seven RBIs over that span. He’s had four doubles and three home runs through seven games at the World Series with a batting average of .571 (12 of 21).
Webb said it isn’t a coincidence that Daugherty seems to be getting better when the games start to become more important.
“It’s one of those things where when the lights turn on, the superstars become superstars and the lights are on,” Webb said. “He’s turned it to another level.”
Keaton Ruthardt stepped in as the starter for the Majors and went hitless through five and a third innings. He was relieved by Maddux Mayberry in the fifth, who closed out the inning without giving up a hit.
Ruthardt finished the game allowing three hits and no runs while striking out five batters and walking three.
“He was the freshest out of the group,” Webb said about the decision to start Ruthardt. “He’s waited his turn … that’s what he’s been for me all summer long and I knew what I’d get out of him. He’s a competitor and he’s gonna give it everything he’s got.
Enid jumped out to a four run lead in the first inning and followed it up with a two-run second. Will Edmunson had an RBI-double in the first and an RBI-single in the second. The Hutchinson Community College commit was three for three with two RBIs.
Enid finished with 11 hits and had two errors while the Nighthawks were held to three hits and had three errors.
The Majors will play D-BAT at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 in the championship game. If they lose, they’ll play another game immediately following that game.
